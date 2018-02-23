Airways Magazine

DHL Express Opens Gigantic Hub in Brussels

  DHL Express Opens Gigantic Hub in Brussels MIAMI — DHL Express has a new regional hub at Brussels Airport, almost quadrupling its current capacity. The company invested €140 million for a new 36,500m² hub that includes warehousing and office...
  New Boeing 787-10 Destination: Singapore Airlines to Perth MIAMI — This morning, Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced a new route for its upcoming Boeing 787-10. One of its four daily flights between Singapore Changi Airport and Perth, will be flown...
  

February 23
15:36 2018
MIAMI — DHL Express has a new regional hub at Brussels Airport, almost quadrupling its current capacity.

The company invested €140 million for a new 36,500m² hub that includes warehousing and office spaces, allowing them to achieve 42,000 shipments per hour. This makes it the fifth largest hub in the global DHL network, creating 200 new jobs at the airport three years earlier than initially planned.

“We are addressing the needs of customers of all sizes and from all industry sectors in the Belgian market. With the hub giving us the extra capacity, speed, and flexibility, national borders should be no barrier to our customers,” said Danny Van Himste, Managing Director of DHL Express Belgium and Luxembourg.

The new hub reduces the company’s ecological footprint by 768 tons of CO² per year, as part of DHL’s GoGreen program. It is also certified to the TAPA ‘A’ security standards.

Brussels Hub is one of DHL Express largest operation centers for its location. The state-of-the-art facility will offer air and ground links—with at least 42 direct flights a day—to European destinations, as well as direct intercontinental connections to the Americas, Middle East, and Africa.

According to Ken Allen, CEO DHL Express said Brussels plays a crucial role on DHL’s network, “This new hub is a key part of our worldwide investment plan and will support our growth, the efficiency of our network and the high level of quality for which customers turn to DHL Express.”

Also, Koen Gouweloose, Vice President of DHL Brussels Hub, expressed the benefits of the new hub. “This is a great example of some of the latest state-of-the-art logistics technology. It allows us to process even more packages even more quickly and efficiently,” he said.

At the official opening of the new hub, DHL Express welcomed 200 VIP guests, among them Belgian politicians, including Vice Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Jan Jambon, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Agenda, Telecom and Postal Services Alexander De Croo, Federal Minister of Mobility François Bellot, and Flemish Minister of Mobility Ben Weyts, and major customers, such as the RSC Anderlecht football club and luxury leatherwear producer Delvaux.

