MIAMI – DHL Aviation (QY) is introducing seven new aircraft in a move to increase its presence and expand in the Middle East/North Africa (MENA) market.

The new addition to the ES fleet will consist of seven Boeing 767-300F, based at the carrier MENA headquarters in Bahrain (BAH), and to be introduced in service starting in April and continuing during 2021.

According to The National Business News, Marhaba Qatar Destination Guide, and Logistic Gulf, the goal pursued by DHL is to increase its response to the MENA logistics demands by using cost-effective and reliable aircraft while keeping in mind its engagement to the GoGreen 2050 project. The aircraft have been converted to freighter by Boeing with a design that suits QY’s express freight carrier requirements.

DHL Boeing 767-200F – Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Comments from DHL MENA CEOs

Nour Suliman, CEO:Middle East & North Africa, expressed his satisfaction with the addition of these new aircraft in the fleet by saying “Based on our performance in 2020, where we saw historic peaks in cross-border e-commerce volumes both globally and in the region, we anticipate this trend to continue.”

He was joined by Richard Gale, head of QY Middle East and Africa (MEA), which concurred by stating “Investments in strengthening our MENA air network continue to form part of our wider strategy to enhance our capabilities in this region and better service high demand destinations with greater speed, reliability and efficiency, ultimately improving service.”

He also added “The new aircraft will greatly contribute to enhancing our reach and service across key markets in the region such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Lebanon, Jordan, East Africa and on our Asian lanes, amongst others.”

According to IATA (International Air Transport Association), regional demand for cargo is set to increase by 13% compared to 2020 levels with a total of,63ml tonnes expected in 2021, very near to the 2018 record of over 63.5 tonnes.

The seven new aircraft, of an average age of 18 years, come in addition to the almost 20 years older B767-200F thus bringing the total regional fleet to 13 aircraft.