DHL Converts New Planes for Cargo Operations

LONDON – DHL International (ES) announced a new deal with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to convert additional Passenger Aircraft to a Cargo Aircraft Configuration.

The agreement provides for the initial conversion of three Boeing 767-300 aircraft, with the potential for a fourth one. This contract marks another important target for IAI’s aircraft cargo conversions program and the broadening of business for IAI’s Aviation Group.

Photo: Marco Macca Instagram: @aviator_ita

About Israel Aerospace Industries

IAI’s Aviation Group was established in January 2019 by combining the company’s commercial and military aircraft activities.

The Group is a world leader in the design, development, and certification of passenger-to-cargo aircraft conversions. Their customers include the world’s largest courier and parcel delivery companies.

According to IAI, over the last decade, converted Boeing 767 have been the backbone of the cargo aircraft market.

To maintain its future dominance in this market and offer new solutions, the Group signed a contract with GECAS to design, develop, and certify the Boeing 777-300 passenger-to-cargo conversion.

Photo: Kris Van Craenenbroeck.

Statement of IAI EVP and General Manager of the Aviation Group

In the company’s press release, IAI EVP Yossi Melamed, said, “IAI is a world leader for passenger-to-cargo conversions. We provide high-quality solutions tailored to the customer’s needs on narrow and wide-body aircraft.”

Melamed added, “The constant increase in the e-commerce market and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have emphasized the importance of cargo aircraft.”

“We thank DHL International for their acknowledgment of IAI’s performance and again trusting us to convert additional aircraft for their cargo aircraft fleet,” concluded the EVP.

Photo: Marco Macca Instagram: @aviator_ita

New Gateway for DHL Express

In addition to the deal with IAI, DHL Express Germany and Munich Airport (MUC) have concluded an agreement for the construction of a new cargo building at MUC for an investment volume of €70m.

According to the airport press release, the new building will be built on the site currently occupied by the car parks P 80 and P 80 West and will have a gross floor area of more than 8,000sqm.

For the first time, the partners signed the contract digitally, reflecting the current restrictions. DHL Express will plan, build, and operate the new building and lease the land from MUC.

Currently, the company rents hall space in the existing cargo center at MUC. The start of operations at its own location, which will be six times bigger, is scheduled for 2022.

Statement of Managing Director of DHL Express Germany

Markus Reckling said, “In recent years, DHL Express has seen a substantial increase in import and export volumes at its Munich gateway. The existing building could not keep up with this growth.”

Reckling added, “After modernizing and expanding our service center in Unterschleißheim for € 13m last year already, the construction of our new gateway at the airport is the next step in the infrastructure plan with which we are clearly committing to our presence in the Munich region.”

“Even in the currently difficult economic situation, we are continuing to invest systematically in service for our customers, which is our top priority.”

Photo: Marco Macca Instagram: @aviator_ita

Characteristics of the new Gateway

The new gateway will have direct airside access and two “PUD” (pick-up and delivery) fingers. Up to 65 delivery vehicles at a time can be dispatched here. This creates a time-saving benefit for pick-up and delivery, particularly for customers in the Landsberg-Ingolstadt region.

The new station will meet the security requirements of the Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA) and obtain the globally recognized TAPA Class A certification, the highest security level in air transportation.

MUC from above. Wiki Commons.

Statemwent from MUC CEO

Jost Lammers (52) said, “Particularly in these very difficult times for the aviation industry, this sends an important signal and is a strong display of confidence in the Munich location. The increased commitment of DHL Express will raise our profile as a logistics location and create significant momentum for air cargo traffic.”