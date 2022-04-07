DALLAS – Some hours ago, a DHL (D0) Boeing 757 cargo jet spun off the runway and broke into two in San José, Costa Rica.

The aircraft wore registration HP-2010DAE and was a part of a subsidiary known as DHL Aero Expreso from Panama, which operates flights around Central America for its parent company, Deutsche Post.

Sequence of Events

DHL Aero Expreso flight D07216 was a 22-year-old Boeing 757-200PCF that left Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) for La Aurora International Airport (GUA) in Guatemala City. However, shortly after departure, at an altitude of 19000ft, it declared an emergency and requested to return back to the SJO for a landing on Runway 07.

As the aircraft was still over its Maximum certified landing weight, it had to hold and burn some fuel before carrying out the approach. During the Emergency call, the pilot stated that he had 2 h and 30 min of fuel and two people on board.

DHL Boeing 757-200 at San Jose | Image : Aviación Guayaquil





Uncontrolled Touchdown

At just about half-past ten in the morning, it touched down, turned a large angle upon landing, and completely lost control. This caused the plane to go off the runway and saw the entire fuselage split in two.

The loss of control was a supposed hydraulic issue that the pilot failed to communicate to the tower, according to local media reports, though official reports are yet to corroborate the cause of the said loss of control.

The two pilots were not seriously injured in the accident, and SJO, the primary airport serving San José, the capital of Costa Rica, has been temporarily closed for takeoffs and landings.

This is a developing story.

Featured image: DHL Express Boeing 757PCF, same aircraft model as HP-2010DAE. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways