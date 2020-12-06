MIAMI – In the midst of a low-point for the airline industry, Danish newcomer Airseven is looking to commence operations as soon as next month. The new carrier received a pair of used 737-400’s on Thursday afternoon, registered OY-ASA and OY-ASB.

Both aircraft most recently flew for Blue Air (0B), a Romanian low-cost carrier. OY-ASA was originally delivered to Braathens (BU) in October 1994 and mainly bounced between various SAS subsidiaries before spending almost seven years with 0B. OY-ASB was delivered to Lufthansa (LH) in January 1992 and spent much of its time with smaller Italian airlines before delivery to 0B in 2014.

Despite the global pandemic, Airseven has an optimistic approach towards the current state of the industry. “Nobody knows when travel will pick up again, but Airseven is well founded and well positioned to be ready for it”, the airlines states on their official website.

Airseven official logo. PHOTO: Air Seven

Who Is Airseven?

Airseven is positioning itself as an ad-hoc charter and ACMI lease (often referred to as a “wet lease”) carrier. Currently, its largest investors are Danish tour group operators, Primo Tours Gruppen. Holiday charter flights will be a core aspect of the business launch, and the airline will not be flying scheduled routes at this time.

The new carrier will operate a fleet of two Boeing 737-400’s. According to Airseven Director Klaus Ren, the airline will create a total of 100 jobs–50 direct and 50 indirect.

Airseven will be officially operated by Copenhagen Airtaxi, which was founded in 1961 and currently operates a fleet of 19 aircraft. Backing from such a successful charter-flight carrier will allow Airseven some room to maneuver as they launch during such unprecedented times.

“It may be a special time – here in a tumultuous Corona time – to start up a new airline, but we believe that there is room for a smaller and not least flexible airline,” said Primo Tours CEO Bjarke Hansen to Aerotime.

Airseven is aiming to officially commence operations in early Q1 2021.

>Featured Image: Rendering of Airseven 737-400. PHOTO: Airseven

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.