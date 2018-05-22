Delta’s New Uniforms Ready To Go: Starting May 29

MIAMI — On May 29, Delta is set to change from its old uniforms to the brand-new and “high-fashioned” designed ones, performing a massive logistical effort when 64,000 employees make the switch overnight.

According to Delta, after a three-year journey, it has shipped nearly two million items around the world to its employees.

It also made over 165 changes based on the feedback received from the 1,000 employees who were a part of the testing process, which the carrier has documented through a series of episodes called ‘Designing Delta’.

READ MORE: Delta Air Lines Presents New Uniforms

Throughout the whole process, the carrier held fittings for its staff members in 16 cities across three continents.

“A lot of companies handle these rollouts over an extended period of time, but we drew a line in the sand,’’ said the New Uniform Program Director, Akrem Dimbiloglu in a Q&A published on the airline’s website.

Additionally, Delta shared through a statement that crew performing an overnight trip and passing through time zones “won’t have to do a quick change on the aircraft but they’ll be expected to start their shift on May 29 in the new uniform.”

The New York fashion designer, Zac Posen, was selected by the airline to create the new uniforms and rebrand a part of its corporate image.

Posen has a long career and experience, working with several celebrities, including Reese Witherspoon, Uma Thurman, and Sofia Vergara, and high fashion brands such as Brooks Brothers.

After the unveiling of the new uniforms at the airline’s fashion show back in October 2016, Delta’s CEO, Ed Bastian, praised the brand new look, calling Posen a “creative genius”.

Delta Runway Reveal Runway to runway. If you missed the live runway reveal of our new Zac Posen-designed uniforms, you can still watch it here. What’s your favorite look? #DeltaRunwayReveal Posted by Delta Air Lines on Tuesday, October 18, 2016

Bastian explained that “Zac’s goal with these uniforms was to exemplify Delta’s great global style and presence. This new collection is the future… We’re changing the game in the industry,” he shared.

Different Colors, Sizes, Forms

These stylish uniforms incorporate seven colors, featuring “Passport Plum” for female flight crew, “Groundspeed Graphite” for male flight attendants and “Cruising Cardinal” for customer service staff.

READ MORE: Delta to Expand Winter Service to Europe

“We wanted Delta employees to look glamorous on the job without sacrificing functionality and style,” said Posen.

“I worked alongside employees to understand how they interact with the clothes they wear and developed a look that empowers and excites because we want Delta’s global workforce to exude the confidence and thoughtfulness that reflects the airline’s brand.”

In addition to the new uniforms, Posen, under the partnership with Delta, designed five extra uniform options for male and female workers in order to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month each October, along with another five maternity uniform alternatives.

Also, Delta’s male worker blazer features an exclusive passport to carry the passport.

Delta did not only partner with Zac Posen, but with brands such as Travel Pro, which offers high-quality luggage items, provided over nine luggage options.

Regarding female flight attendants accessories, more than 20,000 bags were made, and each one of it was personalized with the three first initials of the carrier.

Long Overdue Uniform Refresh

The last time that Delta employees received an upgrade to their uniform collection was in 2008.

The introduction of these new uniforms needed a total of 750 fit experts in order to make the proper arrangements, and 45 minutes was the amount of time dedicated to an employee’s fit experience, overall.