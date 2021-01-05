MIAMI – In a press release today, Viasat announced that Delta Air Lines (DL) has selected the company to provide next-generation Ka-band satellite in-flight connectivity (IFC) solution for more than 300 mainline narrow-body aircraft.

The planes involved include both new delivery and retrofits on A321ceo, 737-900ER and select 757-200 aircraft. DL expects to install the technology by summer 2021, having the option to add additional fleets.

Delta will upgrade its current IFC system to Viasat’s more advanced Ka-band satellite-powered technology. This will help Delta to provide all customers with enhanced and reliable in-flight internet capabilities to any internet-ready device, gate-to-gate.

The Viasat/Delta relationship will lay the groundwork toward a true full, fast, and free in-flight internet experience. It also allows us to provide future enhancements and personalization to customer seatback screens.

Comments from the Partners

“We are constantly looking for new ways to delight our customers and offer an unparalleled onboard experience,” said Bill Lentsch, chief customer experience officer, Delta. “In working with Viasat, we gain the tools needed to deepen customer interactions and bring us closer to delivering more personalized in-flight content as well as an ability to consistently provide free, fast, streaming Wi-Fi in the future.”

“Delta is committed to optimize the customer journey, and we’re committed to helping them build a foundation toward a better in-flight internet and entertainment experience,” said Rick Baldridge, president and CEO, Viasat. “We have a proven in-flight connectivity solution that is high-quality, streaming-capable and can scale to meet Delta’s growing customer demand. We’re proud to be part of their connected ecosystem.”

Viast will install its latest Ka-band IFC system on Delta’s Aircraft. It will be compatible with Viasat’s complete fleet of satellites, including Viasat’s first-generation spacecraft and partner satellites; its second-generation spacecraft ViaSat-2, and the forthcoming ViaSat-3 class of satellites.

Those satellites will offer global coverage with nearly eight times more capacity than Viasat’s current fleet. This will give passengers enhanced connectivity and streaming services to keep up with expected increases in demand.

