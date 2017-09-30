Delta Updates its Trans-Atlantic Schedule: More Flights, Destinations
MIAMI — Starting next summer, Delta Air Lines will offer more nonstop European destinations from its hubs in Los Angeles (LAX), New York (JFK), Atlanta (ATL), and Detroit (DTW), consolidating itself as the airline with most flight choices for passengers traveling between the United States and Europe.
Updated Schedule
Los Angeles-LAX
Starting on June 16, Delta will operate its Boeing 777-200ER/LR from Los Angeles to Paris (CDG) and Amsterdam (AMS), in addition to more than 100 onward destinations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India via easy connections with Delta’s joint venture partners Air France and KLM:
|LAX – Paris-Charles de Gaulle (CDG)
|Flight Number
|Departs
|Arrives
|Frequency
|DL156
|LAX at noon
|CDG at 7:55 a.m. (next day)
|Tue/Thurs/Sat
|DL157
|CDG at 3:15 p.m.
|LAX at 6:25 p.m.
|Wed/Fri/Sun
|LAX – Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS)
|Flight Number
|Departs
|Arrives
|Frequency
|DL78
|LAX at noon
|AMS at 7:55 a.m. (next day)
|Mon/Wed/Fri/Sun
|DL79
|AMS at 3:35 p.m.
|LAX at 6:25 p.m.
|Mon/Tue/Thur/Sat
New York-JFK
Starting on March 24, Delta’s largest trans-Atlantic gateway will expand with new seasonal service to the Ponta Delgada-Azores, year-round service to Lagos, Nigeria, plus an improved offering on New York (JFK) to London (LHR) with new A330 service.
|JFK – Azores (PDL)
|Flight Number
|Departs
|Arrives
|Frequency
|DL417
|JFK at 8:30 p.m.
|PDL at 7:30 a.m. (next day)
|excluding Mon/Wed
|DL217
|PDL at 9:15 a.m.
|JFK at 10:30 a.m.
|excluding Tue/Thurs
|JFK – Lagos (LOS)
|Flight Number
|Departs
|Arrives
|Frequency
|DL415
|JFK at 10:55 p.m.
|LOS at 2:50 p.m. (next day)
|Mon/Wed/Fri
|DL215
|LOS at 11:30 p.m.
|JFK at 5:30 a.m. (next day)
|Tue/Thurs/Sun
Atlanta-ATL
All-new daily seasonal operations to Lisbon (LIS) on Boeing 767 aircraft will start on May 24, and run through September 4, at Delta’s Atlanta hub.
|ATL – Lisbon, Portugal (LIS)
|Flight Number
|Departs
|Arrives
|Frequency
|DL122
|ATL at 7:30 p.m.
|LIS at 8:45 a.m. (next day)
|Daily
|DL123
|LIS at 10:30 a.m.
|ATL at 2:45 p.m.
|Daily
Detroit
On May 16, in addition to Delta’s and Air France’s existing service, Delta will add a third daily round-trip between Detroit (DTW) and Paris (CDG).
|DTW – Paris-Charles de Gaulle (CDG)
|Flight Number
|Departs
|Arrives
|Frequency
|DL96
|DTW at 3:50 p.m.
|CDG at 6:00 a.m. (next day)
|Daily
|DL99
|CDG at 1:10 p.m.
|DTW at 4:10 p.m.
|Daily
Orlando and Indianapolis-MCO/IND
On March 30, a year-round service will begin from Orlando (MCO) to Amsterdam (AMS) and on May 24 from Indianapolis (IND) to Paris (CDG). Thereby, these services will offer connections to more than 100 destinations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India to passengers located in the Sunshine and Hoosier states.
|Orlando (MCO) – Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS)
|Flight Number
|Departs
|Arrives
|Frequency
|DL126
|MCO at 9:45 p.m.
|AMS at 12:45 p.m.(next day)
|Daily to 5x weekly
|DL127
|AMS at 1:15 p.m.
|MCO at 5:40 p.m.
|Daily to 5x weekly
|IND – Paris-Charles de Gaulle (CDG)
|Flight Number
|Departs
|Arrives
|Frequency
|DL500
|IND at 6:20 p.m.
|CDG at 8:45 a.m. (next day)
|Daily to 5x weekly
|DL501
|CDG at 1:15 p.m.
|IND at 4:35 p.m.
|Daily to 5x weekly
Dwight James, Delta’s Senior Vice President — trans-Atlantic, stated that Delta will continue to add a positive economic impact across the Atlantic, and that the new summer 2018 schedule “further cements Delta as the best choice for customers.”