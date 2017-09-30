Airways Magazine

Delta Updates its Trans-Atlantic Schedule: More Flights, Destinations

Delta Air Lines

September 30
07:30 2017
MIAMI — Starting next summer, Delta Air Lines will offer more nonstop European destinations from its hubs in Los Angeles (LAX), New York (JFK), Atlanta (ATL), and Detroit (DTW), consolidating itself as the airline with most flight choices for passengers traveling between the United States and Europe.

Updated Schedule

Los Angeles-LAX

Starting on June 16, Delta will operate its Boeing 777-200ER/LR from Los Angeles to Paris (CDG) and Amsterdam (AMS), in addition to more than 100 onward destinations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India via easy connections with Delta’s joint venture partners Air France and KLM:

LAX – Paris-Charles de Gaulle (CDG)
Flight Number Departs Arrives  Frequency
DL156 LAX at noon CDG at 7:55 a.m. (next day) Tue/Thurs/Sat
DL157 CDG  at 3:15 p.m. LAX at 6:25 p.m. Wed/Fri/Sun
LAX – Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS)
Flight Number Departs Arrives  Frequency
DL78 LAX at noon AMS at 7:55 a.m. (next day) Mon/Wed/Fri/Sun
DL79 AMS  at 3:35 p.m. LAX at 6:25 p.m.  Mon/Tue/Thur/Sat

New York-JFK

Starting on March 24, Delta’s largest trans-Atlantic gateway will expand with new seasonal service to the Ponta Delgada-Azores, year-round service to Lagos, Nigeria, plus an improved offering on New York (JFK) to London (LHR) with new A330 service.

JFK – Azores (PDL)
Flight Number Departs Arrives  Frequency
DL417 JFK at 8:30 p.m. PDL at 7:30 a.m. (next day) excluding Mon/Wed
DL217 PDL  at 9:15 a.m. JFK at 10:30 a.m. excluding Tue/Thurs
JFK – Lagos (LOS)
Flight Number Departs Arrives  Frequency
DL415 JFK at 10:55 p.m. LOS at 2:50 p.m. (next day) Mon/Wed/Fri
DL215 LOS  at 11:30 p.m. JFK at 5:30 a.m. (next day) Tue/Thurs/Sun

Atlanta-ATL

All-new daily seasonal operations to Lisbon (LIS) on Boeing 767 aircraft will start on May 24, and run through September 4, at Delta’s Atlanta hub.

ATL – Lisbon, Portugal (LIS)
Flight Number Departs Arrives  Frequency
DL122 ATL at 7:30 p.m. LIS at 8:45 a.m. (next day) Daily
DL123 LIS  at 10:30 a.m. ATL at 2:45 p.m. Daily

Detroit

On May 16, in addition to Delta’s and Air France’s existing service, Delta will add a third daily round-trip between Detroit (DTW) and Paris (CDG).

DTW – Paris-Charles de Gaulle (CDG)
Flight Number Departs Arrives  Frequency
DL96 DTW at 3:50 p.m. CDG at 6:00 a.m. (next day) Daily
DL99 CDG  at 1:10 p.m. DTW at 4:10 p.m. Daily

Orlando and Indianapolis-MCO/IND

On March 30, a year-round service will begin from Orlando (MCO) to Amsterdam (AMS) and on May 24 from Indianapolis (IND) to Paris (CDG). Thereby, these services will offer connections to more than 100 destinations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India to passengers located in the Sunshine and Hoosier states.

Orlando (MCO) – Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS)
Flight Number Departs Arrives  Frequency
DL126 MCO at 9:45 p.m. AMS at 12:45 p.m.(next day) Daily to 5x weekly
DL127 AMS  at 1:15 p.m. MCO at 5:40 p.m. Daily to 5x weekly
IND – Paris-Charles de Gaulle (CDG)
Flight Number Departs Arrives  Frequency
DL500 IND at 6:20 p.m. CDG at 8:45 a.m. (next day) Daily to 5x weekly
DL501 CDG  at 1:15 p.m. IND at 4:35 p.m. Daily to 5x weekly

Dwight James, Delta’s Senior Vice President — trans-Atlantic, stated that Delta will continue to add a positive economic impact across the Atlantic, and that the new summer 2018 schedule “further cements Delta as the best choice for customers.”

In the News

