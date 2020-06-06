Airways Magazine

Delta Air Lines to Suspend Service to 12 Airports

June 06
12:36 2020
MIAMI – Delta Air Lines (DL) announced yesterday that it would suspend flights to eleven United States airports and one Canadian airport. The suspension for the US airports will come into effect on July 8, 2020, and for Canada on June 21.

All locations will still have service offered by at least one other airline after the suspension.

Responding to low customer demand, the following airports will no longer be served by DL starting July 8, 2020.

  • Aspen, Colorado (ASE)
  • Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania (AVP)
  • Bangor, Maine (BGR)
  • Erie, Pennsylvania (ERI)
  • New Bern/Morehead/Beaufort, North Carolina (EWN)
  • Flint, Michigan (FNT)
  • Fort Smith, Arkansas (FSM)
  • Lincoln, Nebraska (LNK)
  • Peoria, Illinois (PIA)
  • Santa Barbara, California (SBA)
  • Williston, North Dakota (XWA)
  • Ottawa International Airport, Canada (YOW) – Starting June 21

A 5% reduction in operations

The suspension of flights is a direct result of the impact of COVID-19, and permitted by the Department of Transportation.

By suspending operations to the 11 US locations above, DL will be able to reduce its national operations by 5%.

In Q2 2020, DL plans an overall reduction of 85% in flights. For domestic operations this means an 80% reduction and for international a 90% reduction.

Employees who are impacted by this suspension will continue to receive pay until September 30, 2020 while passengers impacted will also be re-accommodated on other flights.

Tags
COVID-19Delta Air Lines
About Author

Taylor Beall

Taylor Beall

