Delta to Revive Cincinnati With New, Upgraded Routes

MIAMI — Delta Air Lines (DL) has announced some exciting news for Cincinnati (CVG) in 2018 after a long period of drastic cuts in what used to be one of the airline’s principal hubs.

Delta once operated over 650 flights per day out of CVG. In 2005, the airline initiated a major reduction of its schedule, at the same time when the airport opened a brand-new, $240 million runway.

As the airline fled to its new, major hubs in New York, Detroit and Minneapolis—following its merger with Northwest Airlines—CVG suffered a major reduction in traffic. Delta began operating smaller regional jets, making the airport a shadow of its former self.

New Flights to Austin, Phoenix, Upgraded Seattle

According to the airline, however, new flights to Austin (AUS) and Phoenix (PHX) will be launched, as well as the seasonal flight to Seattle will be upgraded to year-round. Moreover, 15 markets will upgrade capacity.

“We are proud to be Cincinnati’s No. 1 global airline,” said Eric Phillips, Senior Vice President — Pricing & Revenue Management and Delta’s Cincinnati Market Executive.

The service to Austin is expected to start on May 1, and Phoenix on November 4. “With these additions, customers in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky will have more choices to go to the top business and leisure destinations that are important to them, and we look forward to continuing this growth,” Phillips added.

Delta offers a First Class cabin on 78% of all Cincinnati flights with 82 peak-day departures. Also, mainline departures have increased 30% more, while departures on single-class 50-seat regional jets have declined by more than 25%.

Additionally, Delta’s seasonal service to Seattle will become a year-round operation by March 2, based on strong demand, as well as the Baltimore route that will be added a third frequency starting on May 7.

Increased Capacity, New Markets

According to Delta, in the past two years, the airline’s capacity increased a 12% via new markets, added frequencies and introduced product improvements. However, the Atlanta-based carrier is still upgrading capacity in 15 markets out of CVG:

In December, Denver service will be updated from a Boeing 717s to larger MD90 aircraft, responding to customer demand and providing over 40% more seats.

By May 1, service to Ft. Myers, Florida will be upgraded to a 110-seat Boeing 717 aircraft, up from 76-seat regional jets

Select flights to Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Raleigh-Durham and Las Vegas will see added seat capacity.

In August, service to Tampa will retain a Boeing 717 equipment instead of a seasonal downgauge to a 76-seat regional jet.

And by April, Delta will improve its Saturday schedule in Chicago O’Hare, and then expand Saturday flying in Baltimore, Boston, Washington Reagan National, Raleigh Durham and select Florida markets in June.

Over these improvements, Candace McGraw, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) CEO, said, “CVG is pleased to see Delta grow its business here. Delta experienced local CVG passenger growth of more than 10% in 2017 and has increased their passenger volume at CVG for 27 consecutive months.”

“The addition of these new markets combined with schedule enhancements to our most popular destinations will help continue that trend and continue to make CVG the airport of choice in the Tri-State region,” she continued.

Also, Jill P. Meyer, President and CEO of the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, shared his thoughts. “New nonstop Delta service to top markets and added availability on busy routes are a winning combination for businesses throughout the Cincinnati region.”

“The increased ability for our businesses, to more easily connect with their opportunities both in and outside of greater Cincinnati, will continue to impact our local economy in so many positive ways,” he added.

Brent Cooper, President, and CEO of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce admitted to be “excited because Delta continues to expand their service for the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky business community. They continue to play a critical role for our economy.”

Schedule for AUS, PHX

Beginning May 1, daily (except Sat.) service to and from Austin will operate as follows:

Departs Arrives Aircraft

CVG at 9:50 a.m. AUS at 11:25 a.m. CRJ-700

AUS at 11:55 a.m. CVG at 3:25 p.m. CRJ-700

Beginning November 4, daily service to and from Phoenix will operate as follows:

Departs Arrives Aircraft

CVG at 7:30 a.m. PHX at 9:30 a.m. Boeing 737-800

PHX 5 p.m. CVG at 11:05 p.m. Boeing 737-800

Delta Air Lines will operate 82 peak-day departures to 36 destinations by November 2018, including the nonstop service to Paris-Charles de Gaulle (CDG), operated in conjunction with joint venture partner Air France-KLM. Cancun and Toronto service round out Delta’s international offerings from CVG.