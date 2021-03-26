MIAMI – After beefing up flights to domestic beach and mountain destinations, Delta Air Lines (DL) is starting to restore international service for the summer season.

Delta today announced new daily service from Boston (BOS) to Iceland’s Keflavík International Airport (KEF) beginning May 20 – and the resumption of daily service from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) on May 1 and Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) on May 27.

This follow’s Iceland’s decision, effective May 1, to allow fully vaccinated Americans and other visitors to enter the country without testing and quarantine requirements – making it the first leisure destination in Europe easily accessible to U.S. travelers since the pandemic began.

“We know our customers are eager to safely get back out into the world, including exploring one of the globe’s most beautiful outdoor destinations,” said Joe Esposito, Delta’s senior vice president of network planning. “As confidence in travel rises, we hope more countries continue reopening to vaccinated travelers, which mean more opportunities to reconnect customers to the people and places that matter most.”

Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways

Iceland Melts Restrictions

Passengers traveling to Iceland will be required to provide proof of full vaccination or recovery of COVID-19. Travelers returning to the U.S. will still require a negative COVID-19 test.

Until now, this exemption has only applied to those presenting certificates from the European Union but will now apply equally to everyone who can provide proof of a full vaccination with a vaccine that has been certified for use by the European Medical Agency as well as requirements defined by the chief epidemiologist of Iceland and Icelandic regulations.

The exemption also applies to those who can provide valid proof of prior infection.

Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

New Boston Service

Delta’s daily BOS-KEF service will be operated on the 193-seat Boeing 757-200 featuring Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+, and Main Cabin service.

The schedule will operate as follows:

Route Flight Departure Arrival Operating Days BOS-KEF 266 10:25pm 7:45am Daily KEF-BOS 267 10:15am 12:00pm Daily

Delta Air Lines hand sanitizer while boarding. Photo: Delta Air Lines.

Resuming JFK and MSP Service

Passengers traveling between JFK and KEF have access to Delta One service with lie-flat seats on the 168-seat Boeing 757-200 aircraft, which also includes Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin.

MSP-KEF service will be operated by the 193-seat Boeing 757-200 aircraft, with Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin service.

The schedule will operate as follows:

Route Flight Departure Arrival Operating Days JFK-KEF 246 10:15pm 8:05am Daily KEF-JFK 247 11:15am 1:15pm Daily

Route Flight Departure Arrival Operating Days MSP-KEF 260 8:45pm 7:55am Daily KEF-MSP 261 9:30am 11:00am Daily

Featured image: Andrew Henderson/Airways

