Delta To Receive Two More A330neos from Lessors

LONDON – Delta Air Lines (DAL) has today reached an agreement with leasing company Air Lease Corporation (ALC) for two brand new Airbus A330-900neo aircraft.

Powered by the Trent 7000 engines, the airline will receive these two additional aircraft between the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021.

Commenting on this arrangement was Greg May, the airline’s Senior Vice President of Fleet and Technical Procurement.

“These two incremental aircraft represent an opportunistic play to fulfil our near-term widebody aircraft needs for our customers and employees as older generation aircraft are retired and to support measured growth in 2021”.

May also expressed pride over the airline’s relationship with Rolls Royce with these aircraft.

“We’re also pleased that the engines on these aircraft will be maintained by Delta TechOps professionals through our partnership with Rolls-Royce.”

On top of this deal, Delta also unveiled that it made an arrangement with Airbus to speed up deliveries of three of its A330neos in the backlog, with two arriving in the fourth quarter of next year as well as the third in 2021 on top of the agreements made with ALC.

Steven Udvar-Hazy, the Executive Chairman of ALC, alongside the Chief Executive Officer and President John Plueger were also excited to announce this deal.

A rendering of Delta’s A330neo. (Credits: Airbus S.A.S.)

“ALC is pleased to announce this significant lease placement with Delta Air Lines for two new A330-900neos and add this world-renowned airline to our current customer list”, Udvar-Hazy said.

“As Delta and ALC are co-launch customers on the A330-900, we are proud to support Delta’s expanding requirement for these aircraft”, mentioned Plueger.

Delta’s Strong Start with the A330neo

The news of these deliveries from both ALC and Airbus directly must mean that Delta is responding well to the newly received aircraft.

Services between Seattle and Shanghai with the aircraft made the airline the first in the U.S to operate the aircraft on this route.

The A330neos feature the Delta One, Delta Premium, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabins, with the variant also being the first to feature memory cushions throughout the aircraft.

Seat configuration offers 29 in the Business Class suites, 28 in the Premium Economy, 56 in the Extra Leg-Room Economy seats as well as 168 in Standard Economy.

It is also the first Delta widebody to feature the new wireless in-flight entertainment system in every seat.

The A330neo has also done well on other international routes such as the Seattle service to Seoul-Incheon and will continue its presence in Asia as it will inaugurate the Seattle-Tokyo services on October 27.

The airline first received the A330neo back in May this year, which was the first of 35 that it has on order.

These aircraft will be used to phase out the older -200 and -300 variations of the A330.

Delta hasn’t exactly gone into detail about the success of the A330neo just yet, but it remains positive that it is wanting to receive more units of the jet quicker.

It could mean that more route announcements will be on the way to cater for further route demand either in the Asian portfolio or further afield out of the U.S.A to Europe or Africa.