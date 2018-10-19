Delta To Launch Boston-Edinburgh Flights

LONDON – Delta Air Lines has this week announced plans to operate flights between Boston and Edinburgh.

The services are to commence from May 24 next year and will operate alongside the daily services to New York-JFK that are existing already.

The flight will operate in conjunction with Virgin Atlantic, which will boost the airlines’ network from Edinburgh.

Commenting on this new route was Edinburgh Airport CEO Gordon Dewar who emphasised the demand for the North American market from the airport.

“North America has been one of our biggest growth markets and there has been exceptional demand for those services this summer, so to add Boston with Delta is fantastic news for the airport and passengers as we seek to satisfy that demand.”

Dewar concluded with Scotland’s connectivity and how Delta has been a big help in the market for Edinburgh.

“More choice for passengers and growing Scotland’s connectivity to the world are a key theme in our strategy for Scotland’s busiest airport, and Delta’s decision to grow its presence here will deliver that.

It also strengthens our partnership with them and we look forward to working together to make the route a success.”

Roberto Ioriatti, Delta’s Vice President of Trans-atlantic operations commented on the Scottish market also.

“Boston is our fastest-growing international hub and a daily service from Edinburgh in addition to our New York-JFK route responds to increased demand for travel to the U.S. and provides greater choice when it comes to planning trips for business or pleasure.”

Ioriatti continued with the amount of seats extra that will be provided as a result of this new route launch.

“More American tourists visit Scotland than from any other country – over half a million in 2017 – and with more than 2,000 extra seats each week between the U.S. and Edinburgh, Delta will help increase visitor numbers, contributing to the local economy.”

DL123 will depart Edinburgh at 1055, arriving into Boston at 1302, both local times.

The return, DL122 will depart Boston at 2215, arriving into Edinburgh at 0925 the next day.

Equipment in question will be the carrier’s Boeing 757-200ER aircraft, offering up to 16 fully lie-flat bed seats in Delta One Business.

All-in-all, this is another successful route announcement for Edinburgh where its international portfolio has risen in recent years.

This can be exemplified with the links to China with Hainan Airlines as well as the substantial operations provided by both Delta, United, Emirates and more.