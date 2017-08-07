Delta To Launch Amsterdam Nonstop Service From Orlando

MIAMI -Delta Air Lines announced today a new nonstop route between Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS) starting on March 30, 2018.

“Our new flight will be the only daily nonstop service between Orlando and Amsterdam, improving access between these cities,” said Dwight James, Delta’s Senior Vice President – Trans-Atlantic.

The connection between Central Florida to Western Europe will benefit customers with dozens of convenient connections into Europe. James remarked that: “Not only are we enabling customers’ easy access to Florida’s main attractions, but our partnership with Air France, KLM and Alitalia makes connecting throughout Europe easy and convenient via our Amsterdam hub.”

Last week, SkyTeam Alliance partners — Delta Air Lines, Air France-KLM, and China Eastern, tightened their alliance across the Atlantic and broadened links between the European and Asian carriers of the group.

Delta’s partner, Virgin Atlantic, serves Orlando nonstop from Glasgow, London-Gatwick, and Manchester; Aeromexico offers service from Mexico City.

“We welcome this non-stop service connection to Amsterdam, one of the most popular European destinations,” said Phil Brown, Executive Director, Orlando International Airport. “The connections offered for the Greater Central Florida community to other world markets will certainly increase Orlando International Airport’s access as a global gateway.”

Delta’s announced service will be operated by a Boeing 767-300ER aircraft, equipped with Delta One, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin seating. Every seat has Wi-Fi, a personal, in-flight seatback entertainment screen as well as power ports. Complimentary meals and beverages will also be provided in all cabins. The flight schedule: Flight Departs Arrives DL126 Orlando at 9:45 p.m. Amsterdam at 12:45 p.m. (next day) DL127 Amsterdam at 1:15 p.m. Orlando at 5:41 p.m. Delta has served Orlando since 1959. Today, the airline has approximately 55 departures on an average day to Sao Paulo, Atlanta, Boston, Cincinnati, Detroit, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York City, Salt Lake City, Seattle and Raleigh/Durham. Delta also offers weekly nonstop service at Orlando to Cancun, Columbus, Kansas City, Louisville, Memphis, Milwaukee, Nashville, Pittsburgh, St. Louis and Washington-Reagan National.