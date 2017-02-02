Delta to Grow in Cincinnati as Southwest Looms on the Horizon

MIAMI — Delta Air Lines is set to enhance its presence at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) by adding more daily nonstop flights to five cities, better schedules and more seats on many routes, in a move seen as a response to Southwest Airlines’ recent decision to start flights out of CVG next June.

The Atlanta-based carrier announced on Wednesday that it will add new daily nonstop flights to Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Orlando and Toronto, cities which the carrier already serves from Cincinnati. Also, seasonal flights will be added to Seattle in spring and fall and to Fort Myers, Florida during summer.

Delta also said that the flights from CVG to Denver and Minneapolis-St. Paul have been upgraded to larger aircraft. All flights to the Twin Cities will now offer first-class seating. Also, the morning and evening scheduled for flights to Charlotte, Hartford, Newark and Philadelphia will be changed to make the services more convenient for business travelers.

“These enhancements reflect the solid demand from both business and leisure travelers,” said Joe Esposito, Vice President – Network, Americas. “We are proud to serve our Cincinnati customers as the No. 1 airline connecting Cincinnati to the world.”

Delta’s expansion responds to growing competition at CVG, where Southwest is set to launch daily nonstop flights to Chicago and Baltimore in June; it also seems to be a commitment to stay in Cincinnati, where Delta has downsized its operations by cutting over 600 flights over the last decade.