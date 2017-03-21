Airways Magazine

Delta to Begin Seattle to Chicago-O'Hare Service

March 21
2017
MIAMI — Delta Air Lines will be adding three daily flights to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (ORD) from Seattle, starting June 19.

The route, to be operated by the carrier’s Airbus A319, complements the expansion already announced to seven new nonstop destinations, including Austin-Texas, Eugene-Oregon, Lihue-Hawaii, Milwaukee-Wisconsin, Nashville-Tennesse, Raleigh-North Carolina and Redmond-Oregon.

“We have built a robust network from Seattle to key U.S. West, Midwest and East destinations over the last few years, complementing service to Europe, Asia and Latin America,” John Caldwell, Delta’s Vice President – Seattle, said in a statement.

“Adding Chicago fulfills a key part of our vision for the Pacific Northwest and provides our customers access to all of the most important destinations from Seattle,” Caldwell said.

Delta’s latest Seattle route reinforces its presence in Seattle, where it has a stiff competition with Alaska Airlines, the biggest carrier in Seattle.

On March 26, Delta’s partner, Virgin Atlantic, will begin Boeing 787 service from Seattle to London-Heathrow. The flight will come to replace the current service served by Delta, adding 50 additional seats and introducing Virgin’s Premium Economy product on the route.

Delta says it has “more than tripled flights and destinations” in Seattle since 2012, now offering a total of 163 peak-day flights to more than 40 destinations.

