Delta To Become Largest US Carrier In Tokyo-Haneda

MIAMI — Delta’s move from Tokyo-Narita (NRT) to Haneda (HND) will make it the largest US carrier operating at that airport by March 2020.

Back in May, after months of deliberation, the United States Department of Transportation (DOT) released a shortlist of tentative routes for US carriers operating to HND.

Photo: aeroprints.com

The announcement was the latest news regarding the new slot openings since February when the DOT invited US carriers who were interested in extending their service to apply.

The process began on January 25th, when American and Japanese delegates met and agreed to open 12 new daytime flights to HND for U.S. airlines.

The 12 tentative daytime routes to HND were allocated to American Airlines (two), Hawaiian Airlines (one), Delta Air Lines (five), and United Airlines (four).

Photo: oimo

However, in late May, Delta received sufficient route authorities at HND to move all of its NRT flights to Tokyo’s most popular airport.

Delta Moves Strong Into Haneda

Once the airline finalizes its move from the further NRT airport to the closer-to-city-center HND in 2020, it will offer passengers seven daily flights from Seattle (SEA), Detroit (DTW), Atlanta (ATL), Honolulu (HNL), Los Angeles (LAX), Portland (PDX), and Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP).

“This new service is a game-changer for Delta’s ability to offer competitive and comprehensive access to the city, which is one of the world’s most important business markets,” said Steve Sear, Delta’s President – International/EVP Global Sales.

It’s a win for our customers, giving them much quicker access to the city center, and it complements our overall strategy of growth across the Pacific.”

Sear added that Delta has been proudly serving Japan for more than 70 years and the airline’s commitment to its Tokyo legacy remains strong.

According to the airline, there will be an adjustment to its network of flights beyond Narita.

Effective March 2020, Delta carrier will suspend its NRT-Manila service and launch new daily Seoul-Incheon-Manila service.

“Serving Manila through Seoul will offer our customers superior connectivity via our industry-leading trans-Pacific hub in Seoul with our JV partner Korean Air,” said the airline.

Likewise, Delta has agreed to suspend its current NRT-Singapore route on September 22, 2019, which had been historically operated by the airline since its old Northwest Airlines days.

However, Delta advertises that passengers will now be able to reach Singapore via Korean Air’s Seoul-Incheon hub.