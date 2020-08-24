MIAMI – Delta Air Lines (DL) customers will see more trans-Atlantic and trans-Pacific flights to top business and leisure destinations for the winter 2020-2021 and summer 2021 seasons.

While the airline expects pre-COVID level recovery for international flying to continue to lag U.S. domestic, DL plans to add over 50 transoceanic flights next summer, compared to the summer 2020 schedule.

Delta will focus its strengths in its core markets and with the support of its partners, offer customers a wide array of onward connections.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A330. Photo: Delta Air Lines

Comments from Delta Airlines SVP Network Planning

“While significant hurdles remain in the global fight against the pandemic, we are ready to connect customers to the people, places, opportunities and experiences they’re longing for,” said Joe Esposito, S.V.P. – Network Planning.

“Customers flying internationally can look forward to a modernized fleet featuring our latest cabin products and a travel experience that prioritizes their health and the health of our employees from check-in to baggage claim.”

As customers consider future travel, whether international or domestic, Delta’s multi-layered approach to their health and safety ensures peace of mind throughout the travel journey.

Delta’s partners have also introduced measures to ensure that customers enjoy a hassle-free, seamless and safe experience from start to finish, with regular updates posted on their websites as service returns.

Delta says it will operate the adjusted schedule with a more efficient, upgraded fleet of Airbus A350-900, A330-900neo, and refurbished Boeing 767, following the retirement of its Boeing 777 aircraft by the end of October 2020.

Customers can also enjoy greater flexibility in case their plans change, as Delta has extended its change-fee waiver for new flights purchased through Sept. 30, 2020.

According to its press release, Delta’s schedule remains subject to change due to the evolving nature of COVID-19, customer demand, government travel regulations, and federal health guidelines. Specific restart dates may vary for previously suspended routes due to travel restrictions and other operational requirements. Delta will make decisions about resuming additional service on other routes at a later date.

Delta unveils their new Airbus A350 commercial jet to the public at the A350 Media Day at the Delta Flight museum in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday, October 17, 2017. (Chris Rank/Rank Studios 2017).

Trans-Atlantic Winter Network Additions

Trans-Atlantic DL flights for winter 2020-2021 to summer 2021 include adding service between London Heathrow and Boston five times a week in September. The addition of Boston complements existing service from Heathrow to both Atlanta and New York-JFK.

Elsewhere in the region, between September and October, DL will resume service to several major business and leisure markets, including an increase to its hub in New York-JFK.

In September, Delta will resume also flights from New York-JFK to Accra*, Ghana; Barcelona and Madrid, Spain; Rome, Italy; plus Atlanta-Lagos, Nigeria*

In October, Delta will add service from New York-JFK to Brussels, Belgium; Dublin, Ireland; Frankfurt, Germany; and Zurich, Switzerland; as well as Seattle to Paris Charles de Gaulle. Flights between Boston and Paris will return in November 2020.

Following this resumption of service this autumn, DL expects to maintain a similar schedule across the Atlantic through winter 2021.

Delta Air Lines Boeing 767-300. Photo: Delta Air Lines.

Trans-Atlantic Winter Network Additions

For summer 2021, the airline will expand its hub-to-hub flying between the U.S. and Europe, offering nonstop daily service to Amsterdam, Paris Charles de Gaulle and London Heathrow from Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, New York-JFK and Minneapolis.

From Seattle and Salt Lake City, DL will offer customers nonstop daily access to Amsterdam and Paris. DL’s Los Angeles hub will offer nonstop service to Paris. This expansion also marks a restart of trans-Atlantic service for LA, Minneapolis, and Salt Lake City.

Additionally, DL will add back service to Paris from its focus cities Cincinnati and Raleigh-Durham, as well as service to Amsterdam from Portland.

From Amsterdam, Paris and London, customers will then have access to more than 160 destinations throughout the region via Delta’s partners, Virgin Atlantic and Air France-KLM.

Delta remains committed to ensuring customers benefit from easy access across the pond through its key coastal gateways in Atlanta, Boston and New York-JFK. By next summer, customers traveling through JFK will have direct access to six more seasonal destinations popular with leisure travelers.

Delta will also resume popular vacation spots from Atlanta, such as Barcelona, Dublin, Rome, and Madrid. Service from Boston to Paris, London-Heathrow, and Dublin will increase to daily.

A soon to be retired Delta Air Lines Boeing 777-200LR at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport, Australia. Photo: Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines Winter-Summer 2020-2021 Schedule

U.S. Hub Route Winter Schedule Summer Schedule ATL ATL-AMS 2 daily 3 daily ATL-CDG 1 daily 2 daily ATL-FRA 4x weekly 1 daily ATL-JNB* 3x weekly** 5x weekly ATL-LHR 1 daily 2 daily ATL-LOS* Up to 1 daily 4x weekly ATL-MUC 3x weekly 1 daily ATL-BCN 1 daily ATL-DUB 1 daily ATL-FCO 1 daily ATL-MAD 1 daily ATL-STR 5x weekly BOS BOS-AMS 1 daily 1 daily BOS-CDG 4x weekly 1 daily BOS-LHR 5x weekly 1 daily BOS-DUB 1 daily DTW DTW-AMS 1 daily 3 daily DTW-CDG 1 daily 1 daily DTW-FRA 1 daily DTW-LHR 1 daily JFK JFK-ACC* Up to 1 daily 5x weekly JFK-AMS 1 daily 2 daily JFK-BCN 5x weekly 1 daily JFK-BRU 5x weekly 1 daily JFK-CDG 1 daily 2 daily JFK-DSS 3x weekly 3x weekly JFK-DUB 5x weekly 1 daily JFK-FCO 5x weekly Up to 2 daily JFK-FRA 5x weekly 1 daily JFK-LHR 1 daily 2 daily JFK-MAD 5x weekly 1 daily JFK-MXP 5x weekly 1 daily JFK-TLV Up to 2 daily 2 daily JFK-ZRH 5x weekly 1 daily JFK-ATH Up to 2 daily JFK-EDI 1 daily JFK-KEF 5x weekly JFK-LIS 1 daily JFK-LOS* 3x weekly JFK-NCE 1 daily JFK-VCE 1 daily LAX LAX-CDG 1 daily MSP MSP-AMS 2 daily MSP-CDG 1 daily MSP-LHR 1 daily SEA SEA-AMS 1 daily 1 daily SEA-CDG 4x weekly 1 daily SLC SLC-AMS 1 daily SLC-CDG 1 daily Focus Cities RDU-CDG 5x weekly PDX-AMS 4x weekly CVG-CDG 4x weekly

*Subject to government approval. **Starting Dec. 13.