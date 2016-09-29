Delta to Launch Three Boston, New York European Routes

MIAMI — Delta Air Lines is expanding service from New York and Boston to Europe in summer 2017 with new services between Boston and Dublin and seasonal flights between New York and Lisbon, and New York and Berlin.

The Dublin and Lisbon services will each be operated by a 164-seat Boeing 757-200, while Berlin service will be operated using a Boeing 767-300 aircraft with 225 seats. All routes will start on May 25, 2017, with Lisbon and Berlin routes ending on October 27, 2017.

“We are pleased to offer nonstop service from New York to both Lisbon and Berlin for the summer 2017 season, enabling Americans to enjoy two popular European destinations during some of the busiest travel months,” Henry Kuykendall, Delta’s VP-New York, said in a statement.

Delta will be facing competition on all routes, with Ireland’s Aer Lingus from Boston and New York with daily flights to Dublin, while Air Berlin is readying an increase from 7 to 10 weekly flights in its JFK – Berlin route.

By June 2017, the Atlanta-based airline expects to add more than 22 percent of seat capacity in Boston versus June 2014, by offering 90 peak day departures to 26 destinations. Last August, Delta announced new domestic and Caribbean services from Boston, with flights to San Francisco and Nashville, and more frequencies to Seattle and Milwaukee.