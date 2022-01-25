DALLAS – Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines (DL) begins a wide-reaching initiative to build a “more sustainable and people-first future for air travel.”

This month, the airline is refreshing its onboard product offerings and will provide passengers with artisan-made amenity kits, recycled bedding, reusable and biodegradable service ware, and premium canned wine.

The airline estimates that, all told, the new offerings will reduce onboard single-use plastic consumption by around 4.9 million pounds per year.

Delta is also purchasing the new amenities from minority- and women-run businesses.

Image: Delta Air Lines

Customer Experience and Sustainability

“Decisions we make on every aspect of our product are opportunities to make good on two core promises: to deliver exceptional customer experiences and build a better future for people and our planet,” said Allison Ausband, E.V.P. and Chief Customer Experience Officer.

Ausband added, “These latest additions deliver something unique to our customers, reduce our environmental impact and enable job creation for the communities we serve around the world.”

In its press release, the airline says that this effort continues DL’s already-deep relationships with suppliers in key markets that enable the airline to serve locally sourced menu items.

Over the past year, DL introduced a new beverage lineup that shines the light on the first U.S. Black-owned distillery, Du Nord Social Spirits.

The sustainable onboard products coming to Delta Air Lines include an amenity kit from Someone Somewhere, bedding made from

recyclable materials, and canned wine from Imagery Estate Winery. Photo: Delta Air Lines.

The Airline Comments

“Delta has always put people at the center of everything we do,” said Amelia DeLuca, vice president of Sustainability. “It’s this people-first focus that led Delta to source new products onboard that reduce waste, bolster diverse suppliers and build communities. We want to protect our planet and the people on it. And the products we provide onboard are the latest way we’re living out this commitment.”

Delta’s new amenity kits, which will be seen on planes beginning in February, eliminate five single-use plastic items including zippers and packaging. The kits will contain an eye mask produced by Mexican company Someone Somewhere, natural lip balm and hand lotion by Grown Alchemist, and a Humble Co. bamboo toothbrush.

Premium-Recycled

The airline’s premium bedding sets are now made from more than 100 recycled plastic bottles. This effort is expected to use 25 million recycled bottles annually.

Currently, Delta offers bamboo cutlery for domestic First-Class fresh packaged meals, and on some international flights. Later this year, International Main Cabin customers will see biodegradable dishware, bamboo cutlery, and a premium paper placemat.

For oenophiles, DL will now serve two new aluminum-canned wines from Imagery Estate Winery. The product was created by Jamie Benziger, who won Best Winemaker at the 2019 International Women’s Wine Competition and was named to Wine Enthusiasts’ 40 Under 40 list.

Featured image: Delta begins new onboard product sustainability moves in January 2022. Delta Air Lines N123DQ Airbus A220-100. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways