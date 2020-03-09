Airways Magazine

Delta Suspends Atlanta-Rome Flights

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Air New Zealand Suspends 2020 Earnings Guidance MIAMI – Air New Zealand (NZ) has today announced that it will be withdrawing its full-year 2020 earnings guidance, issued to the market on 24 February 2020, due to increased uncertainty surrounding...
  • COVID-19: Ryanair Cuts More Flights to Italy MIAMI – Ryanair (FR) announced today more cuts to its flight schedules to/from Italy, in response to the lockdown issued by the Italian Government over the weekend concerning flights to/from...
  

Delta Suspends Atlanta-Rome Flights

Delta Suspends Atlanta-Rome Flights
March 09
12:50 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI- Delta Air Lines (DL) has suspended flights from Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) to Rome-Fiumicino (FCO) due to COVID-19 this past Sunday.

Following its cancelations to South Korea in February and to Milan from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), New York last week, DL cut off temporarily five routes from its hub airport, ATL, to Italy’s capital as the north of the country was put on quarantine this weekend.

Coronavirus in Italy and Georgia

Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed on Sunday a decree that imposes restrictions on the movement of people in at least 15 provinces.

DL’s suspensions to Rome will be effective on March 11 until April 30 with no cut on its daily routes from JFK to that city yet.

Photo: USA Today.

On the weekend, Gov. Brian Kemp Less said, “All three U.S. international carriers have suspended flights to Milan, but not to Rome. Delta is the first as of Sunday night.” It was confirmed by Kemp last week that Georgia had its first two coronavirus cases.

Delta’s modified routes due to the virus

By now, the carrier has cancelations to Italy from New York (JFK) to Milan (MXP) until May 20 and to Venice Marco Polo Airport (VCE) through May 21.

Its seasonal service from Detroit (DTW) to Rome (FCO) is also cut with the new announcement timeframe from March 11 until April 30.

In addition, routes to China are suspended through April 30. While Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP)-Seoul-Incheon (ICN) flights are canceled until May 31 and new service ICN-Manila is postponed until June 1, in the case of South Korea.

Previously, ICN-ATL, ICN-DTW, and ICN-Seattle (SEA) routes were reduced to five times weekly from February 29 until May 31.

In the case of Japan, DL reduced routes to three times weekly between Tokyo (NRT) to Portland (PDX), ATL and MSP; Nagoya (NGO) to DTW and to Honolulu (HNL); and Osaka (KIX) to HNL through April 30.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
COVID-19Delta Airlines
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0