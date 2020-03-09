Delta Suspends Atlanta-Rome Flights

MIAMI- Delta Air Lines (DL) has suspended flights from Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) to Rome-Fiumicino (FCO) due to COVID-19 this past Sunday.

Following its cancelations to South Korea in February and to Milan from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), New York last week, DL cut off temporarily five routes from its hub airport, ATL, to Italy’s capital as the north of the country was put on quarantine this weekend.

Coronavirus in Italy and Georgia

Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed on Sunday a decree that imposes restrictions on the movement of people in at least 15 provinces.

DL’s suspensions to Rome will be effective on March 11 until April 30 with no cut on its daily routes from JFK to that city yet.

Photo: USA Today.

On the weekend, Gov. Brian Kemp Less said, “All three U.S. international carriers have suspended flights to Milan, but not to Rome. Delta is the first as of Sunday night.” It was confirmed by Kemp last week that Georgia had its first two coronavirus cases.

Delta’s modified routes due to the virus

By now, the carrier has cancelations to Italy from New York (JFK) to Milan (MXP) until May 20 and to Venice Marco Polo Airport (VCE) through May 21.

Its seasonal service from Detroit (DTW) to Rome (FCO) is also cut with the new announcement timeframe from March 11 until April 30.

In addition, routes to China are suspended through April 30. While Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP)-Seoul-Incheon (ICN) flights are canceled until May 31 and new service ICN-Manila is postponed until June 1, in the case of South Korea.

Previously, ICN-ATL, ICN-DTW, and ICN-Seattle (SEA) routes were reduced to five times weekly from February 29 until May 31.

In the case of Japan, DL reduced routes to three times weekly between Tokyo (NRT) to Portland (PDX), ATL and MSP; Nagoya (NGO) to DTW and to Honolulu (HNL); and Osaka (KIX) to HNL through April 30.