Delta to Add Seven New Destinations from Seattle

MIAMI — Delta Air Lines is adding seven new non-stop destinations from Seattle, making 2017 the carrier’s fifth consecutive year of growth at its Pacific Northwest hub.

The new destinations include: Austin, Texas; Eugene, Oregon; Lihue, Hawaii; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Nashville, Tennessee; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Redmond, Oregon.

Flights to the new destinations will be available for booking from January 14, with inaugural services staggered throughout the year, from March 9 for Milwaukee, to December 21 for Lihue.

In addition to the new destinations, Delta will also expand service to existing destinations from Seattle. The airline will operate a second daily flight to Boston and Orlando, an eighth daily flight to Portland as well as a fifth daily flight to San Diego. Additionally, several flights to San Francisco and Denver will be upgraded to a larger mainline aircraft.

The Atlanta-based carrier began to bulk up its presence in Alaska’s Airline’s hometown and primary airport in 2012, and since then, Delta has more than tripled its Seattle flights. With these additions, Delta will offer 160 peak-day flights to 49 destinations.

“Extensive service throughout North America is important to Seattleites, and this is another example of our commitment to the Pacific Northwest,” said Mike Medeiros, Delta’s Vice President – Seattle.