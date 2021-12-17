MIAMI – Delta Air Lines (DL) is looking toward the long-term support of Team USA. To celebrate an agreement that will run through the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles, the carrier today unveiled a new aircraft livery honoring its commitment to be the official airline of Team USA.

Delta will fly athletes on the road to Beijing 2022, Paris 2024, Milano Cortina 2026, and LA28.

Six U.S. Olympians, Paralympians, and hopefuls—Maame Biney (short track speed skating), Amber Glenn (figure skating), Breezy Johnson (Alpine skiing), Dan Cnossen (Para Nordic skiing), Jen Lee (Men’s sled hockey), and Oksana Masters (Para Nordic skiing)—have joined DL as athlete ambassadors on their journey to compete on the world’s biggest sporting stage.

The airline will support these athletes both on and off the field of play, celebrating their stories of resilience and perseverance as they pursue their Olympic and Paralympic dreams.

The custom-painted A330-900, which will start flying on December 18, will be assigned primarily to trans-Atlantic and trans-Pacific routes.

“Delta and Team USA share a deep belief that connecting the world makes us all better,” said Tim Mapes, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Delta. “This one-of-a-kind livery celebrates our partnership, which has been built on shared values and the inspiring athletes of Team USA, whose indomitable spirit lies at the heart of both our ‘Keep Climbing’ message and the Olympic and Paralympic Movement.”

Photo: Misael Ocasio Hernandez/Airways

The Design

Per the airline’s announcement, Shane Edwards, Delta’s Product and Experiential Design Manager designed the custom livery. Window Seat, the DL’s in-house creative team, collaborated in the work.

Carey McKay, DL Art Director and Graphic Designer developed Unique Team USA design elements incorporated throughout the livery. Those elements will feature in various Delta visuals, materials, and platforms both in flight and on the ground.

“The team opted for a clean, classic design to promote the partnership between Team USA and Delta,” Edwards said. “The Team USA logo is prominently featured along with a blue gradient that represents the sky and ‘rise to the top’ with a grounding red element representing the resilience needed to get there.”

Delta Air Lines reveals its new Team USA livery on an Airbus A330 on December 17, 2021. Photo: Delta Air Lines.

The Reveal

Delta revealed the new livery at an event Friday hosted by Olympians Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir at ATL. Nearly 600 employees were in attendance as Delta CEO Ed Bastian unveiled the aircraft livery.

As the official airline of Team USA, DL will manage travel for U.S. Olympians and Paralympians to Beijing 2022, Paris 2024, Milano Cortina 2026, and LA28.

The first Beijing-bound flight will depart in January from LAX. It will operate as a charter in order to meet Chinese government entry requirements. Due to Covid restrictions, Delta’s charter flights are the only way Team USA athletes and staff will travel to Beijing 2022 from the U.S.