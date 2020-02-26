Coronavirus Outbreak: Delta Reduces, Suspends Routes To South Korea

MIAMI – Due to the global health concerns that coronavirus has lighted up, Delta (DL) is temporarily reducing weekly flights between the U.S. and Seoul-Incheon (ICN), South Korea, also suspending the route from Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) to the airport.

With the time limit on April 30, the carrier, in constant contact with experts at the World Health Organization (WHO) as well as with local health officials, will suspend the itinerary between MSP and ICN from Feb. 29. The last flight departing on Feb. 28.

The US-based airline will also diminish the current route between ICN and Atlanta, Detroit and Seattle to five times weekly from Feb. 29 until the mentioned deadline.

Being the health and safety of customers and employees the airline’s top priority, the company is implementing mitigation strategies and processes in order to face the growing concern about COVID-19.

Another itinerary affected will be Delta’s new service to be launched from Incheon to Manila. The route programmed to start operations on March 29 will now be rescheduled to begin on May 1.

Future Delta’s actions regarding the virus

According to the IATA assessment of the impact of the Novel Coronavirus 2019 outbreak presented in the past days, the effects for the carriers in the Asia-Pacific region will include a potential 13% full-year loss of passenger demand.

However, DL communicated to the affected passengers that different options to adjust the route changes with their travel plains are available on its website.

The airline will continue ensuring training, policies, procedures and cabin cleaning and disinfection measures meet and exceed guidelines.

Other airlines with compromised operations

Since January of this year, there are reported, at least, 40 companies that have reduced or suspended flights to China or to countries near from the Asian country besides South Korea. As part of the prevention measures against the COVID-19, the destinations cover Italy, Thailand, Iraq and Iran.

The carriers affected also include American Airlines, United Airlines, Lufthansa, Air France, British Airways, Iberia, Emirates, Air Canada, Air China, ANA, Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Australia, Asiana, Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines.

Further, the list includes Air India, Air Seoul, Air Tanzania, Air Mauritius, Austrian Airlines, Egyptair, El Al Israel Airlines, Lot Polish Airlines, Oman Air, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Rwandair, Scoot Airline, Vietjet Aviation, Vietnam Airlines, Air New Zealand and Korean Air Lines.

Etihad Airways, Finnair, Halnan Airlines, Philippine Airlines, Qantas Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Russian airlines, SAS Airlines, Singapore Airlines, UPS Airlines, Cathay Pacific Airways, Bamboo Airways and the Civil aviation from Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait and Mongolia have been compromised too.