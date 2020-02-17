Delta Scores Record Profits, Unveils Plane Dedicated To Employees

Delta Air Lines (DL) paid out more than $1 billion in profit sharing on Valentine’s day, now for the sixth year running, celebrating the outstanding accomplishments made possible by its employees worldwide.

The record-breaking $1.6 billion profit sharing pool equates to a 16.7 percent payout for eligible employees.

“Delta would be nothing without our 90,000 people worldwide,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian. “They deserve all the credit for our success, and we are proud to recognize their extraordinary work with a $1.6 billion payout – marking the sixth year in a row that Delta’s profit-sharing has exceeded $1 billion.”

“We’re often asked what sets Delta apart, and the answer is simple: our people,” said Joanne Smith, Executive Vice President, and Chief People Officer.

“That’s why profit sharing is one of the most important days of the year. It’s all about Delta people sharing in the success they make possible through hard work and a focus on our customers,” added Smith.

A livery dedicated to employees and customers

At a profit-sharing celebration in the airline’s hometown of Atlanta on Friday, Delta executives unveiled a custom aircraft livery featuring all 90,000 employee names, alongside a message that the aircraft is “dedicated to the world’s best employees and customers.”

The custom “thank you” message featured on the Airbus A321 was designed, produced and installed in-house by DL employees, taking 48 custom decal panels and more than a week to complete the task at the Delta TechOps print shop and hangar in Atlanta.

Joel Freeland, a TechOps painter, said, “It’s so wonderful to get to do a project like this. The idea was conceived within Delta, and all the employees working together have made it a reality.”

Delta to become carbon-neutral within a decade

DL is committing $1 billion over the next 10 years on its goal to reach full sustainability by cutting all carbon emissions and waste globally starting on March 1, 2020.

The company’s sustainability-focused strategy will account for emissions across all its business, both in the air and on the ground. It will also spawn new projects and methods to reduce its carbon footprint and help other organizations whose vision is to also become carbon-neutral.