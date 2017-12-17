Delta Receives 50th Airbus A320 Family aircraft assembled in the U.S.

MIAMI — Today, Delta Air Lines took delivery of its 50th aircraft from Airbus A320 family; an A321 airlinerdesignated MSN 7943.

All the facility’s employees celebrated the milestone along with Airbus Americas Chairman, Allan McArtor, and members of the Delta Air Lines delivery team.

McArtor shared his thoughts regarding the achievement: “The 50th delivery is a real point of pride not only for our team here in Mobile but also for tens of thousands of employees from the hundreds of U.S. suppliers that contribute to these aircraft.”

“We said in 2012 that we were going to build Airbus aircraft in the U.S. for our U.S.-based customers. We delivered the first aircraft in 2016, and today we stand here celebrating the 50th. We’ve met our originally announced schedule, and we’ve fulfilled the commitment we made to our customers, our suppliers across the country, and this Gulf Coast community,” he remarked.

Lately, Airbus relationship with Delta has strengthed after the threats the carrier received from the latest Bombardier order. This week Delta made an order for 100 A321neos with an option for a 100 more.

On the other side, Daryl Taylor, Vice President & General Manager of the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility praised the team that builds the aircraft: “Team Mobile’s hard work and dedication have brought us to this milestone. We’ve built a great team who together are building great aircraft, meeting challenges head-on and continually seeking ways to improve.”

With the delivery this week, the facility also meets its goal to produce four A320 family aircraft a month – known in the aircraft industry as “rate four.” Airbus has three other A320 Family production facilities around the world: Toulouse, France; Hamburg, Germany; and Tianjin, China.

READ MORE: An Additional Blow to Bombardier by the US Commerce Department

Almost two years ago, Delta received its first aircraft from the type from Airbus A320 Family U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Alabama. Nowadays Delta operates a fleet of more than 850 aircraft manufactured by Airbus, Boeing, and McDonnell Douglas.

Delta operates the largest Boeing 717, Boeing 757, Boeing 767, McDonnell Douglas MD-88, and McDonnell Douglas MD-90 fleets in the world, and the largest Airbus A330 fleet of any US airline.