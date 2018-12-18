Delta Opens New Minneapolis Route: Mexico City

LONDON – Delta Air Lines, in a partnership with Aeromexico, has announced new nonstop service between Minneapolis (MSP) and Mexico City (MEX).

Subject to government approval at this time, it adds further connectivity options to reach Mexico City and beyond, as well as American and Canadian destinations from Minneapolis not available over other Delta hubs.

Flights will commence on June 8, 2019, using Delta’s Airbus A319 aircraft, offering 12 seats in First Class, 18 in Delta Comfort+ and 102 in the Main Cabin.

The flight will depart Minneapolis at 0850L, arriving into Mexico City at 1301L. The return will then depart at 1400L, arriving into St Paul at 1814L.

Steve Sear, Delta’s President of International Services and the EVP of Global Sales stated that he was listening to its “Twin Cities customers that Mexico City is at the top of their most requested destinations and this new service will give them just that and more.”

Brian Ryks, the CEO and Airports Commission Executive Director for the Metropolitan Area of Minneapolis indicated how “Mexico City is the most popular destination in Latin America lacking direct air service from MSP International Airport. On average, 700 people a day travel from MSP to Mexico.”

This new route addition now means that from next year, both carriers will offer up to 160 daily flights between the U.S and Mexico.

The international route will also join the likes of Seoul-Incheon and Shanghai, which will launch between 2019 and 2020, both also still subject to government approval but highlights a significant growth strategy out of Minneapolis currently.

It seems as if there is more focus on the international market for the carrier out of MSP compared to domestic, especially with the joint ventures the airline is signing.

For instance, the Seoul-Incheon route has been launched in partnership with Korean Air, which offers even further connectivity across the likes of South Korea and to areas of Asia that Delta does not cover currently.

It will be interesting to see what level of success these new routes will have. Delta remains evidently confident that the Mexican-Minneapolis market can be a success, especially with the growing number of passengers that want to use this market.