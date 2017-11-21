Delta Will Offer DeltaOne on Select Long-Haul Domestic Flights

MIAMI — Starting April 1, 2018, Delta Air Lines will launch its DeltaOne product on key long-haul domestic routes, with select flights between the following cities:

Boston and Los Angeles,



New York (JFK) and San Diego, Seattle,



New York (JFK) and Las Vegas, beginning May 1, 2018.

Also, the DeltaOne experience will be offered starting April 1, 2018, with one scheduled daily flight each, on the Atlanta-Honolulu, and Minneapolis-Honolulu routes.

Furthermore, the increase of domestic DeltaOne comes with an industry-leading attachment. Delta Sky Miles Medallion Members will qualify for unlimited day-of-departure Complimentary Upgrades to the DeltaOne cabin on all domestic flights, including Hawaii. Thereby, this decision becomes the airline’s newest move to simplify its SkyMiles program while making it more rewarding for passengers.

Delta Air Lines President, Glen Hauenstein, commented regarding the carrier’s Complimentary Upgrades: “Our domestic expansion of DeltaOne is all about responding to customers who have told us they want more opportunities to buy into the premium experience that Delta One has quickly become known for.”

Hauenstein added that “while more customers are locking in their preferred experience by purchasing First Class or Delta ONE, we know how important Complimentary Upgrades are to our Medallion Members. Offering our best product to our most loyal customers as an upgrade further distances SkyMiles from the competition,” he said.

The Delta ONE cabin provides a suitable and exclusive experience on some of the airline’s longest routes, with privacy, comfort and outstanding service highlighted in every action, including:

Westin Heavenly In-Flight bedding: 180-degree flat-bed seats.

Elegant dining experience featuring chef-curated menus served on Alessi serviceware and seasonal wine service selected by Master Sommelier Andrea Robinson.

In-seat power and USB outlets, free seat-back entertainment , LSTN headsets, with a TUMI amenity kit and Kiehl’s Since 1851 products.

Complimentary Delta Sky Club access on the day of the flight.

Sky Priority check-in, security, and baggage handling along with Premium Boarding.

Access granted to the exclusive Delta ONE at LAX check-in for Los Angeles, Delta One customers.

Delta One vs. First Class Configuration by Route

Route Total Flights Flights with Delta One configuration Flights with First Class

configuration BOS-LAX 3 2 1 LAX-BOS 3 2 1 JFK-SEA 4 2 2 SEA-JFK 4 2 2 JFK-SAN 3 1 2 SAN-JFK 3 1 2 ATL-HNL 1 1 0 HNL-ATL 1 1 0 MSP-HNL 1 1 0 HNL-MSP 1 1 0 JFK-LAS 5 1 4 LAS-JFK 5 1 4

New York (JFK), and Los Angeles, San Francisco. Currently, Delta offers the DeltaOne experience on all flights on the following services:

Boston and San Francisco.



Washington-Reagan and Los Angeles.