Delta’s New Uniforms Are Flying Today (+Photos)

MIAMI — Today, May 29, 2018, Delta’s new uniforms are finally flying around the world.

The airline is marking a new chapter in its history by introducing new “high-fashioned” uniforms through its 64,000 employees across the world.

“This collection makes a strong brand statement, elevating Delta from the look of a traditional U.S. carrier and introducing glamour and sophistication while offering the ease of machine-washable care for the carrier’s always on-the-go employees,” said the carrier.

New York fashion designer, Zac Posen, was selected by Delta to create the new uniforms and rebrand a part of its corporate image.

Since 2016, Posen worked closely with brands Lands’ End, and Travel Pro to fulfill Delta’s goal and offer high-quality products.

I had to do what no other designer has done before: Job-shadowed in every department to design revolutionary uniforms for @Delta! The uniforms launch tomorrow, but you check out all my behind-the-scenes moments in the Designing Delta series on Delta’s YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/kz8hB0ZVab — Zac Posen (@Zac_Posen) May 28, 2018

For three months, 1,000 Delta employees were part of the testing process in order to guarantee final designs supported various functions such as body types, climate changes, among others.

Posen and Lands’ End design teams conducted several of focus groups, job-shadowed employees and collected feedback from over 30,000 surveys, leading to more than 170 changes based on the recommendations.

“We are happy to provide this level of quality, style and global sophistication to the professional men and women who represent Delta so well every day,” said Ed Bastian, Delta’s Chief Executive Officer.

“The new Delta uniform collection offers unity between all workgroups like never before. We are one proud Delta team and it really shows.”

First Reactions

The first Delta crew to wear the new uniform departed on flight DL166 from Singapore Changi Airport (SIN) to Tokyo-Narita International Airport (NRT).

Flight Attendant and aviation enthusiast Perry de Vlugt tweeted, “The Change: and so it begins! The first crew to fly in the new Zac Posen Delta uniforms. Delta 166, May 29, 2018. Singapore to Tokyo. They are the first Delta flight over the date line to then be followed by Manila-Tokyo and Sydney-Los Angeles.”

Airways Magazine Editor-in-Chief, Enrique Perrella, and staff writer, Paul Thompson, expressed their excitement over the new Delta Air Lines’ uniforms.

Can't wait to fly with @Delta in two days from SDQ to JFK. Let's see what these new uniforms are all about! https://t.co/2KgyTrilHC — Enrique Perrella (@Enrique77W) May 29, 2018

People around the world also shared its joy and intrigue for the carrier’s renewed corporate image, even before today’s launching.

Congratulations to @Delta on the roll out of your new uniforms across the flight and ground crews! Can’t wait to see them in person later this week. 👩🏻‍✈️🛫🔺👨🏽‍✈️💺 — John Burns (@johndburns) May 29, 2018

I am loving the new uniforms that the @Delta employees are wearing, u did such a great job @ZacPosenStudio @SPANX 💜💜💜💜💜 — SherellBYRDBarkley (@sherell_barkley) May 29, 2018

Love the new uniform @Delta — Fernando Cadena (@Fernando_Cadena) May 29, 2018

The last time that Delta employees received an upgrade to their uniform collection was in 2008.

The introduction of these new uniforms needed a total of 750 fit experts in order to make the proper arrangements, and 45 minutes was the amount of time dedicated to an employee’s fit experience, overall.