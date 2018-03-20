Delta Air Lines to Launch New Routes From Salt Lake City and Boston

MIAMI — This October, Delta Air Lines will launch new nonstop service from Salt Lake City to El Paso, Texas, as well as its 50th nonstop destination from Boston (BOS) serving now 33 domestic and 17 international destinations with its partners.

The new service to Las Vegas from BOS will be operated by a Boeing 737-800 aircraft that seats 16 passengers in First Class, 36 in Comfort+ and 108 in the main cabin.

“Logan Airport serves millions of passengers each year and we are always looking to open up new opportunities for travelers,” said Massport Director of Aviation Ed Freni. “We are excited about this new route and bringing more options to passengers through Delta’s increased service.”

On the other side, the service to El Paso will complement existing Delta three peak-day departures from Texas.

From Salt Lake City’s hub, the airline operates 250 daily departures to 90 destinations. The CRJ-900 aircraft operated by SkyWest Airlines is equipped with 12 seats in First Class, 20 in Comfort+ and 44 in the main cabin.

“The timing of Delta’s inaugural nonstop service from SLC to El Paso couldn’t be better,” said Bill Wyatt, Executive Director — Salt Lake City International Airport. “This new service is just in time for visitors to enjoy Utah’s fall splendor and to plan a winter vacation to ski the greatest snow on earth.”

Delta Air Lines operates at least 5,400 flights per day, as well as its subsidiary Delta Connection that serves 2,533 daily flights with a fleet of 850 aircraft.