Delta: New Nonstop Flight From LaGuardia To Key West

MIAMI — Starting from March 9, 2019, Delta Air Lines (DL) will be launching a seasonal nonstop flight between New York-LaGuardia (LGA) and Key West (EYW), running every Saturday.

This new link will allow travelers from New York to reach the Florida keys without the current stop in Atlanta (ATL), remaining active until August 31.

“This new service is thrilling for not only our community but also for those who love to come to the Keys,” said Virginia A. Panico, EVP of the Key West Chamber of Commerce.

On November 2, American Airlines (AA) also announced a nonstop flight from its two hubs in Philadelphia (PHL) and Chicago (ORD) to the Conch Republic—boosting the small airport’s operations by a significant amount.

According to Delta, the new flight will be operated by a Republic Airlines Embraer E170, which offers nine seats in first class, 12 in Delta Comfort Plus, and 48 in the Economy Class.

“With winter just around the corner, it’s a great time to start thinking about warm weather respites, and this new service to the southernmost city in the continental U.S. will offer our customers an opportunity to explore this popular Florida destination,” said Chuck Imhof, Delta VP for New York.

The new flight will depart LGA at 9 am and arrive at EYW by 12:43 pm. The return flight will depart at 1:13 pm, landing in New York by 4:24 pm.

Interestingly, the airport’s most popular destination is Atlanta, operated solely by Delta.

Currently, EYW welcomes nonstop flights from Atlanta, Fort Lauderdale, Newark, Miami, Tampa, Orlando, West Palm Beach, Washington-Reagan, Chicago-O’hare, Dallas/Ft. Worth, and Charlotte, all operated by American Airlines, Delta, United, and Silver Airways.

It will be interesting to see how the New York route performs, and if at all, it will diminish the number of connecting passengers on the current ATL flight.

Overall, these are great news for Key West International Airport.