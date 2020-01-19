Delta Adds Routes To Miami, LATAM Moves In To JFK Terminal 4

MIAMI – LATAM and Delta have ramped-up its pace towards the beginning of its new partnership with a terminal move in New York, and a network boost in Miami.

In September, the Atlanta-based carrier signed a surprising $1.9 billion deal for a 20% stake of LATAM, following the failed attempt by American Airlines (AA) to secure a joint venture with the South American carrier.

As part of the new deal, Delta will also acquire four of LATAM’s Airbus A350-900 aircraft and has agreed to progress a commitment of an additional 10 A350 jets.

LATAM will also be leaving AA’s Oneworld Alliance, and will no longer be codesharing with the Dallas-based carrier from January 31 onwards.

As part of the migration process, LATAM has begun a rapid move from its former partners towards a streamlined operation with Delta.

LATAM announced that all its operations at New York-John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) will move from its current home at American Airlines’ Terminal 8 to Delta Air Lines’ Terminal 4.

The move will come into effect from February 1, says the airline.

At Terminal 4, LATAM’s top-tier passengers will be able to gain access to the SkyClub lounges, furnished by Delta. The move will also streamline passengers’ connectivity between the two carriers.

“Moving LATAM’s operations at JFK marks another important milestone in our journey towards offering the best connectivity and customer experience in the Americas,” said LATAM Airlines Chief Commercial Officer, Roberto Alvo.

“We are committed to providing a seamless transition for customers around the globe and are working tirelessly to deliver the benefits of the framework agreement with Delta as soon as possible,” Alvo added.

Miami To Welcome A Delta-LATAM Boost: 13 New Flights

As part of Delta’s plans to help its newest partner, it will add 13 new daily nonstop flights to Miami International Airport (MIA) from its US hubs, as well as to top corporate travel destinations.

Delta will launch new flights from MIA to Orlando, Raleigh-Durham, Salt Lake City, and Tampa.

“As our new industry-leading partnership with LATAM develops, this announcement broadens our footprint in South Florida to provide our customers with better connections between the U.S. and South America,” said Delta’s S.V.P. Network Planning, Joe Esposito.

LATAM Airlines operates from Concourse J at MIA, next door to Concourse H, where Delta runs its vast network.

Overall, Delta’s MIA presence will boast 41 daily flights to 10 North American destinations.

“With this expansion, we are now well-positioned to provide superior service and a convenient network for customers connecting between our airlines as well as for travelers going to and from South Florida,” Esposito added.

Interestingly, Delta’s current location at MIA’s Concourse H is at a quick walking distance from LATAM’s Concourse H hub. Before, AA’s Concourse D was at a much further distance and forced passengers to go through an additional security checkpoint when connecting to its partner’s flights to South America.

The airport’s director and CEO, Lester Sola, congratulated Delta on its new additional daily flights for MIA. “We are incredibly proud of their growth and very excited for the opportunity to provide our passengers with greater connectivity along with enhanced flight options. We look forward to continuing our excellent relationship with Delta to offer the best customer experience to our passengers,” he said.

Delta’s partnerships today extend its Miami reach across the globe to 12 international nonstop destinations, with LATAM offering 10 additional international destinations from Miami.

The LATAM Airlines Group, which was founded in 2012, operates a fleet of 334 aircraft.

The Group is comprised of eight carriers spread across South America: LATAM Airlines Argentina, LATAM Airlines Brasil, LATAM Airlines Chile, LATAM Airlines Ecuador, LATAM Airlines Peru, LATAM Cargo Brasil, LATAM Cargo Chile, and LATAM Cargo Colombia.