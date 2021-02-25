MIAMI – The Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) between Delta Air Lines (DL) and LATAM Airlines Group (LA), has obtained full and unconditional authorization from the Brazilian Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE). The agreement was first signed in May 2020 and operational under initial approval in September 2020.

The trans-American joint venture shall permit increased services and offer a better travel experience between North and South America on DL and LA networks.

The Joint venture was also approved in Uruguay whilst awaiting a similar decision in Chile and other South American countries.

Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

Comments from Delta, LATAM CEOs

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian commented on the decision by saying, “this final approval in Brazil furthers our mission to provide customers in this important market with the world-class travel experience and options they deserve. Moving forward, we will continue working with LATAM to unlock more benefits for our customers and create the premier airline alliance of the Americas.”

On his part, LATAM Airlines Group CEO Roberto Alvo added “This ruling reinforces the benefits of this type of agreement for travelers and enables us to advance in our commitment to delivering greater and better connectivity between South America and the world,”.

The confirmation by the Brazilian government will bring forward code-share agreements with LATAM’s subsidiaries and a larger network for travelers. DL Delta Skymiles and LA Latam Pass Program members will also benefit from the JVA accruing or exchanging miles on both carriers while sharing reciprocal lounges.

Ground operations and connections will be enhanced and fluidified from the sharing of terminal 4 at JFK and terminal 3 at Sao Paulo (GRU) airports.

Featured image: Tony Bordealis/Airways

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.