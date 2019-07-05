Luxury Beyond First Class: Delta Invests Heavily In Main Cabin Experience

MIAMI — Starting in November, Delta customers can expect a number of exciting new changes to the airline’s Main Cabin experience. Delta has invested to provide luxurious accommodations to all passengers, regardless of seat placement.

Passengers in Main Cabin will be offered free “Welcome Aboard” Bellini cocktails made with sparkling wine and infused peach puree. Delta customers will also be given their choice of mix-and-match options for meals, including premium appetizers and larger entrees.

Some of the larger entrees feature new recipes inspired by Delta One dishes, such as the Harissa shrimp appetizer. Desserts will be served separately along with either coffee, tea, complimentary wine or water.

“Bistro-style” meal service will be very similar to that of a fine restaurant, with customers eating on custom-designed dinnerware with upgraded cutlery. Upon decent, customers will also be treated to chocolate treats as a thank you for flying Delta.

“This is about investing in every single customer who chooses Delta, no matter where they sit on the plane,” according Allison Ausband, Delta’s senior vice president of in-flight service.

The soon-to-come Main Cabin experience is the result of much deliberation, which included 1,800 customer satisfaction reviews from more than 700 flights between Portland and Tokyo, totally nearly 14,000 flight hours.

Crew members were also asked to provide their own feedback on the new services, along with the input of a design team comprised of 24 flight attendants.

“With this service, at the end of the flight I know I’ve made a difference in the customer’s journey,” according to New York-based flight attendant Michael Miller who served on Delta’s design team.

Delta didn’t stop at cocktails and inflight meals. The Atlanta-based airline has also invested heavily in its team of over 3,000 Pursers, the lead flight attendants on international flights, who will be tasked with carrying out these changes and further enhancing the passenger experience.

Delta Main Cabin – PHOTO: Delta Airlines

Pursers will be going the extra mile to offer pre-flight introductions in the gate house and personal greetings to passengers as they board the aircraft. Delta hopes these extra steps will help build positive relationships between its crew and customers.

The airline also plans to roll out other complementary offerings, such as upgraded amenity kits and refreshed ear buds and headsets, to provide travelers with a complete and entertaining experience.

These new enhancements are not Delta’s first attempt at developing a better Main Cabin experience. In the past few years, the carrier has begun offering free Main Cabin meals on select coast-to-coast domestic flights, free mobile messaging and inflight entertainment, upgraded snacks, sparkling wine, Wi-Fi access, and new Flight Fuel options available for purchase.

As all airlines adapt to offer customers increasingly lavish accommodations, Delta Air Lines hopes to stay one step ahead by breaking down the barrier between Main Cabin flight and best-in-class service.