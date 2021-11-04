MIAMI – As the US reopens to fully vaccinated international travelers, Delta Air Lines (DL) sees a 450% increase in international bookings.

According to an airline press release, many foreign flights are projected to be completely booked by Monday, November 8, with continued high passenger volumes in the coming weeks.

Customers in 33 countries will benefit from the reopening, announced six weeks ago, with DL serving 10 of them nonstop and more via its global hubs in collaboration with partners such as Air France (AF), KLM (KL), and Virgin Atlantic (VS).

Both leisure and business tourists are set to travel to prominent places like New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Boston, and Orlando because of the high demand. On November 8, the airline will operate 139 flights from 55 overseas locations in 38 countries, with more than 25,000 tickets available.

N509DN, Delta Air Lines Airbus A350-900. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Entry Requirements

Foreign nationals will be permitted to enter the US with proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of departure.

Non-vaccinated foreign nationals may enter the US only if they meet criteria for very limited exceptions and commit to post-arrival testing, quarantine, and vaccination. Customers must also provide details to meet US contact tracing requirements.

On Monday at 9:35 a.m., DL’s flight DL106 from Sao Paulo to Atlanta will be the first international flight to land in the United States under the new rules, with dozens more following quickly behind.

Delta is expanding flights from key European cities this winter, including London-Boston, Detroit-New York-JFK, Amsterdam-Boston, Dublin-New York-JFK, Frankfurt-New York-JFK, and Munich-Atlanta, as consumer confidence in travel returns.

With 56 daily departures to 39 international destinations, Atlanta (ATL) remains the airline’s busiest international hub. It is followed by New York-JFK, the busiest airport in the US, with 28 daily departures to 21 international destinations.

N6711M, Delta Air Lines Boeing 757-200. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Comments from Delta Airlines CEO

“This is the start of a new era for travel and for many people around the world who have not been able to see loved ones for almost two years,” said Ed Bastian, Delta’s CEO.

“While we have seen many countries reopen their borders to American visitors over the summer, our international customers have not been able to fly with us or visit the U.S. All of that changes now. We’re grateful to the U.S. government for lifting travel restrictions and are looking forward to reuniting families, friends, and colleagues over the coming days and weeks.”