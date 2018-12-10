Airways Magazine

Delta Boosts Boston: New Routes, Added Frequencies

Tomas del Coro

December 10
13:46 2018
LONDON – Delta Air Lines will expand its presence at Boston Logan International Airport with new daily flights to Chicago O’Hare, Newark-Liberty, and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, as well as a myriad of added frequencies to domestic and international destinations.

These new daily flights will start on the 9th of September, 2019.

Additionally, Delta will start a new route to Cleveland on the 1st of April 2019, which will operate on a three-times per day basis. The following day,  the airline will also increase Pittsburgh from four daily flights to five.

Two more frequency increases in April 2019 are Jacksonville and Nashville, both going from two to three per day.

Delta isn’t quite finished there when it comes to domestic expansion. On the 8th of June 2019, Indianapolis will go from three to four per day, and Philadelphia from five to six daily frequencies.

In summary, Delta and its partner airlines will offer 152 daily departures from Boston Logan by the end of 2019, which will be an increase of roughly 30, in comparison to this year’s offerings. Also, the airline will offer 58 international destinations during the same period.

Some of the key international expansions for Delta out of Boston include: new flights to Lisbon, Portugal and Edinburgh, Scotland—both starting on the 23rd of May 2019.

Also, the airline has upgraded from the Boeing 767 to an Airbus A330 on the London-Heathrow route, as well as Dublin up-gauging from a Boeing 757-200 to a Boeing 767-300ER.

Glen Hauenstein, Delta’s President, noted how the airline’s “Boston customers, especially those flying for business, want more ways to experience Delta’s award-winning service and industry-leading operational reliability to destinations they value most.”

He added, “these new routes, along with our existing flights to San Francisco and Los Angeles, means that beginning next fall Delta will offer service to the five top business markets requested by our corporate customers.” 

In-all, these are significant expansions that will see Delta grow even further going into 2019.

It will be interesting to see whether any last minute announcements will be made for further route expansion going into the new year. 

Daniel Sander

Daniel Sander

A Scottish Avgeek, based in Prestwick Scotland. Has a massive passion for Aviation. Runs a YouTube channel called Scotrail82 with 5,000 Subscribers. Studies Travel & Tourism and writes for Airways during his free time.

0