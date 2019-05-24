Delta Inaugurates New Boston to Edinburgh Service

MIAMI — Delta Air Lines has launched a second route to the Scottish city of Edinburgh, operating a daily, non-stop service from Boston-Logan International Airport throughout the summer. On top of this, the airline will be upgrading its current service from New York-JFK service to year-round.

“North American visitors are one of our biggest international markets and expanding routes to this part of the world offers even more opportunity for people to come to Scotland,” said Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport.

“We’re excited to add Boston to our destination list and look forward to working with Delta to deliver a successful route that provides more choice for passengers and demonstrates the airport’s international outlook,” Dewar added.

The Edinburgh (EDI) to Boston (BOS) leg will operate as flight DL123, departing EDI at 10:40, arriving in BOS at 12:49. The return leg, flight DL122, will depart as a night flight at 21:53, arriving at EDI by 09:25 the next day.

Flight Sechedule for Delta’s new Boston to Edinbrugh Route

The new route to Boston puts Delta in the position of operating the same summer service schedule for flights from the U.S. to the Scottish capital as their joint venture partner Virgin Atlantic.

This will be the first time that passengers will be able to fly from EDI to JFK year-round. In between the two airlines, there will now be 25 flights each week to New York during peak season.

Photo: Craig Sunter

“Delta’s new flight is the only nonstop link between Edinburgh and Boston. Having seen a steady growth of customers on our New York service over the past three years, we are confident that Boston will be another popular destination providing more choice to our customers in Scotland and the United States. From our Boston hub, customers can connect onto 17 destinations with a short layover,” said Roberto Ioriatti, Delta’s vice president Transatlantic.

The launch of the new route was done in a traditional Scottish style, with the formal ribbon-cutting ceremony prior to departure and a bagpiper playing a welcome to the guest who arrived on the first flight inbound from Boston.

The flights will be operated by a Boeing 757-200 aircraft, which is configured to carry 164 passengers in a two-cabin configuration—including full-flat beds in Delta One.

Customer sleeping on Delta One full flat-bed seats and Westin Heavenly In-Flight bedding on a Boeing 757-200ER aircraft used on JFK-LAX/SFO routes. PHOTO: Delta Air Lines.

Despite the age of the aircraft, Delta says that passengers will be able to enjoy all the latest technology and inflight services that the airline offers on all transatlantic flights, with WiFi connectivity and the airline’s signature in-flight entertainment.

Today’s announcement shows that despite the worries that have followed over BREXIT, the UK’s new open skies agreement with the U.S. will allow a smooth flow of travels, whether it is for leisure or business.