Miami – They’re back! The surplus sales at the Delta Flight Museum are running again after a year of inactivity due to the Pandemic.

The Delta Flight Museum is an aviation and corporate museum located in Atlanta, Georgia, United States, near the airline’s main hub, Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL).

The museum typically holds these sales on the second Friday of each month. Due to COVID-19, the sales were paused for 12 months, but on March 12, the doors flew open once again.

Image: Delta Flight Museum Facebok Page

For the AVgeek at Heart

The events are held in a building across the parking lot from the museum, right next to the DC-9 on display, and start at 9 am. To get there, follow the directions to the museum and turn into the lot by driving between the Boeing 747 and 757 aircraft also on display.

If there’s something special you want, you should show up early to avoid the long line. But once inside, there’s plenty to warm an avgeek’s heart.

You’ll find items like Kevlar cockpit doors, radio equipment, napkins and dishware, window panels, hats, blankets, and lanyards. Lots and lots of lanyards.

On hand also were trading cards, pins, and things we don’t see anymore like ticket jackets and printed timetables.

Also available were perhaps unique items like this parking diagram for Northwest. Can anyone identify the airport?

For the grand finale, if you ever wanted a few rows of airline seats in your TV room, this was the place to be. And who wouldn’t love to proudly display a baggage cart in their front yard?

At this point, the museum itself is still closed due to the pandemic. But it may be reopening within the next few months.

The next surplus sale takes place April 9. Contact the Delta Flight Museum for more information.

Featured image: Delta Ship 41, a DC-3 built in 1940 and restored between 1995 and 1999 in the Delta Airlines Museum’s Historic Hangar One during the 2016 Delta Employee Block Party. Photo: By Mattwillmarron – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=53616904. All other photos: John Huston/Airways .

