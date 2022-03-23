DALLAS – Delta Air Lines (DL) has taken delivery of its first Airbus A321neo, marking the latest milestone in its fleet renewal and expansion efforts.

Delta plans to add 26 new A321neo aircraft to its fleet this year, with a total of 155 purchase commitments through 2027.

The 194-seat narrowbody will feature 20 domestic First Class seats, 42 Delta Comfort+ seats, and 132 Main Cabin seats, all of which will feature memory foam cushioning for enhanced passenger comfort.

The A321neo will join an existing fleet of A321ceos. DL’s A321 family will grow to 282 aircraft after all of the A321neo orders are fulfilled. The A321neo will be built in the same factories that produced the A321ceos in Mobile, Alabama, and Hamburg, Germany.

Powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engines, DL’s new A321neo offers 20% better fuel efficiency than the airline’s current A321ceos. The carrier’s first A321neo is set to fly in May after Delta’s Technical Operations teams finish preparing the new models for service.

Photo: Delta Air Lines

Comments from Delta Air Lines, Airbus, Pratt & Whitney

“The delivery of our first A321neo helps to usher in the next era of premium domestic service at Delta,” said Mahendra Nair, Delta’s S.V.P. of Fleet and Tech Ops Supply Chain. “Not only do these aircraft offer the best customer experience in the industry, but these fuel-efficient airplanes further demonstrate our commitment to a more sustainable future.”

“By adding the latest and largest Airbus single-aisle aircraft to their fleet, the team at Delta Air Lines continues to demonstrate its priority for operational efficiency while pleasing their customers with the most spacious single-aisle cabin in the sky,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International.

“Delta has been a leader in the aviation industry for nearly 100 years, and today we celebrate another milestone together with the delivery of their first A321neo aircraft,” said Rick Deurloo, Pratt & Whitney Chief Commercial Officer. “The GTF-powered A321neo joins more than 200 Pratt & Whitney-powered aircraft in Delta’s fleet today.”

Photo: Delta Air Lines

Featured image: Delta Air Lines A321neo