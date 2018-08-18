Delta Expands Into Africa: New Codesharing Agreement With Kenya Airways

MIAMI — Delta Air Lines has launched an all-new codesharing arrangement with Kenya Airways on flights to and from Nairobi. The deal went into force on August 11.

The agreement states that Delta’s ‘DL’ code will be added on Kenya Airways’ flights from Amsterdam, Paris, London, and Accra to Nairobi, which will aim to provide customers flying to the United States with what Delta lists as a “one-stop seamless travel experience from the United States.”

Delta will also place its code on Kenya Airways’ services to 10 destinations across Africa, including Addis Ababa, Lilongwe, Malawi, Maputo, Johannesburg, and Djibouti.

“Delta is the leading carrier between the United States and Africa,” affirms Corneel Koster, Delta’s SVP for Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

“This new partnership with Kenya Airways’ will give customers even greater choice for travel between the continents thanks to Kenya Airways’ extensive network beyond Nairobi.”

Delta’s new Flagship, the Airbus A350-900

This partnership will provide benefits across the SkyTeam alliance networks, with frequent flyers being able to take advantage of the codeshare but also to earn and redeem miles on both airlines.

Kenya Airways CCO, Vincent Coste admitted to being “delighted about this closer relationship with Delta, and believe that this will bring real benefits to our customers and our business.”

Delta has had a long-standing relationship with the African continent, having operations in the region since 2006 with services to Lagos, Accra, Dakar, Senegal, and Johannesburg.

Delta travellers will be able to enjoy Kenya Airways’ 52 destinations served worldwide, 43 of which are in Africa.