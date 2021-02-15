MIAMI – Delta Air Lines (DL) will delay the delivery of its first Airbus A321neo to 2022. The new model was originally expected to arrive in 2020, but the current downturn in travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic has forced DL to delay its plans in fleet restructuring and network growth.

100 A321neo were ordered by DL, which should arrive over the next three years. airlinegeeks.com, however, notes that the carrier is negotiating a change to the delivery schedule with the European manufacturer. Under the initial deal, 18 aircraft will be delivered by Airbus in 2021, another 20 by 2022, and the remaining 68 by 2023.

The delay means that DL will begin taking on the new aircraft at a time it expects the market to start its recovery. The carrier intends to finish all of its Airbus A321ceo — short for current engine option — deliveries by this year.

Delta Air Lines N363DN Airbus A321-211. Photo: Luke Ayers/Airways

Delta Air Lines and Airbus

Compared to its predecessor, the A321neo promises a 16% cut in fuel consumption, up to 75% reduction of noise, and 50% lower emissions.

DL expects 33 new aircraft to be received by 2021: three Airbus A220-100s, five A220-300s, 22 A321-200s, and three Airbus A330-900neos. These wide-body aircraft are a key piece of Delta’s strategy to replace its Boeing 767-300ERs, which are over 22-year-old on average, according to planespotters.net.

In January, DL received two Airbus A220s and four A321ceos, setting it up as the carrier that received the most aircraft from Airbus that month.

Bamboo Airways Airbus A321 NEO VN-A589. By Melv_L – MACASR – Bamboo Airways Airbus A321 NEO VN-A589, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=83585338

Bamboo Airways’ First A321neo of 2021

Vietnamese low-cost carrier Bamboo Airways (QH) added the first unit on February 7 of this year. VN-A222 arrived at Hanoi, Vietnam’s Noi Bai International Airport from Hamburg, Germany and started operations the next day.

Since then, as the celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year continues to reinforce both China’s domestic market and almost all international routes to and from the region, QH has linked Hanoi with various airports in China, as per the airlinegeeks.com report.

The report also states that as part of its expansion strategy to 100 aircraft by that year, QH is moving ahead with its target of taking delivery of 30 Airbus A321neos by 2025. The aircraft, officially called an Air Cabin Flex A321neo ACF, comprises two business categories and economy class, although its size is reduced from the initial 244 seats to 223 seats.

This is the second aircraft received by Bamboo this year after the delivery of the Embraer E190-100LR from CDB Aviation, an aircraft leasing firm.

“As Bamboo Airways eyes further roadmap development anchored in the carrier’s strategy to have a route network connecting all regions of Vietnam, we look forward to supporting their efforts to meet the increasing demand from the country’s burgeoning tourism industry,” commented Sign Kadouh, CDB Aviation’s Head of Asia Pacific in a statement via the report.