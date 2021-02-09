MIAMI – Delta Air Lines (DL) has taken the step of offering COVID-19 vaccines to all its 75,000 employees, starting with those 65 and over, to later become available to all other employees as they become eligible under Georgia’s guidelines.

The Atlanta-based carrier has assigned part of its Concourse C at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) and the Delta Flight Museum, both of which have been closed to the public due to the pandemic.



The vaccines will be administered by a health care provider between February 8 and 14. While not mandatory, the shots will become available to all DL employees and other eligible airport employees alike. As of February 8, DL CEO Ed Bastian said that 690 employees had already received their vaccines.

Delta Air Lines hand sanitizer while boarding. Photo: Delta Air Lines.

The airline is looking into replicating the process at its other bases, namely the ones in New York, Los Angeles, Detroit, Salt Lake City and Seattle.



Delta Air Lines is the only carrier still blocking middle seats on its flights for distancing purposes. American Airlines (AA) has plans to require all employees to be administered the vaccine but is looking for other airlines to join in on the plan. DL’s CEO would not rule out the requirement but is currently encouraging everyone interested to sign up to receive the vaccine voluntarily.

