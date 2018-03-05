Airways Magazine

Delta to Connect Cleveland with Salt Lake City This Summer

Delta to Connect Cleveland with Salt Lake City This Summer

March 05
15:27 2018
MIAMI — Delta Air Lines will start operating nonstop from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) to Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) beginning July 8.

This route becomes the eighth departing from Cleveland, which according to the carrier, will increase peak day departures and seat levels to more than 40% and 100%, respectively, in the past five years.

READ MORE: Air France-KLM, Delta Want to Keep Alitalia in SkyTeam

“We are thrilled that Delta Air Lines has chosen to add to their service offerings at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport with the launch of this service,” said Robert Kennedy, Airport Director.

Kennedy stated that it will offer passengers convenient connections to more destinations on the west coast through Delta’s Salt Lake City Hub.

READ MORE: Delta Pays Employees Over $1 billion in Profit Sharing

In addition, Cleveland customers will access to 90 onward destinations across over 240 daily flights from Delta’s hub in SLC, including Intermountain West, West Coast, Hawaiian, Mexican and Canadian destinations.

Cleveland — Salt Lake City Flight Schedule

Departs Arrives  Aircraft 
CLE at 8:30 a.m. SLC at 10:25 a.m. Airbus A319
SLC at 5 p.m. CLE at 10:50 p.m. Airbus A319

The new CLE-SLC route will be operated by an Airbus A319 aircraft, which seats a total of 132 passengers, including 12 in First Class, 18 in Comfort Plus, and 102 in the main cabin.

Furthermore, the Delta experience offers passengers Wi-Fi connectivity at every seat along with free inflight streaming entertainment via Delta Studio.

As of February 2018, Delta Air Lines operates a fleet of more than 850 aircraft manufactured by Airbus, Boeing, and McDonnell Douglas.

Also, it operates the largest Boeing 717, Boeing 757, Boeing 767, McDonnell Douglas MD-88, and McDonnell Douglas MD-90 fleets around the world, and the largest Airbus A330 fleet of any US airline.

ClevelandDelta Air LinesOhioSalt Lake CityUtah

About Author

Zvonimir Tolj

Zvonimir Tolj

Online Editor. Journalism and Communications Student. A newcomer into the Aviation World, growing into an avid AvGeek. I live for Pop Music, Photography, Travel, Food, and devoted to Fashion, and Editorial Design. "It's hard to find a balance between sound and peace." zvonimir@airwaysmag.com

1 Comment

  1. Aviation Headquarters
    Aviation Headquarters March 05, 15:44

    Yes, finally I can travel to Salt Lake City from Cleveland. Great work Airway magazine on another article. Keep them coming!

