Photos: Delta Completes First Boeing 767-400 Cabin Refurbishment

MIAMI — The first Delta Air Lines (DL) Boeing 767-400(ER) to feature the carrier’s latest Delta One Business Class product has completed interior modifications in Guangzhou, China.

The aircraft, N828MH, left the United States for Guangzhou on January 1, 2019, and has been undergoing heavy maintenance and refurbishments ever since.

This plane was delivered to Delta in August, 2000. Since then, it’s been deployed on the airline’s vast North Atlantic network, also running some domestic hub-to-hub routes.

The aircraft is believed to have experienced several delays related to its new interior. After months of maintenance and modifications, N828MH completed a test flight over Southern China in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 22nd.

N828MH has filed a flight plan to fly from Guangzhou to Tokyo-Narita on June 24th. From Tokyo, the aircraft is expected to fly to the United States (likely Atlanta) for interior certification.

The refurbished 767-400(ER) will offer a four-class configuration with 34 Delta One seats, 20 Delta Premium Select, 28 Delta Comfort+, and 156 Main Cabin seats.

The aircraft will seat a total of 238 passengers—a decrease from its existing capacity of 246.

Due to the thin fuselage of the Boeing 767, modified 767-400(ER)s will not feature Delta’s popular Delta One Suites as found on the carrier’s A350-900 and 777-200(ER/LR) aircraft.

Instead, Delta has chosen to outfit its 767-400(ER) fleet with a similar, yet toned down version of the Delta One Suite.

While featuring similar aesthetics, the Delta One seat found on the 767-400(ER) will not feature the widely admired door found on Delta One Suites.

The refurbished cabin will also feature Delta’s new wireless Inflight Entertainment System (IFE) designed by in-house cabin design subsidiary Delta Flight Products.

The innovative IFE system will save up to one pound per seat by streaming content instead of using heavy wires. “This means Delta’s modified 767-400(ER) fleet will nix about 1,330 metric tons of carbon emissions annually,” said Delta.

Delta’s wireless IFE screens can already be found on its rapidly growing A220 fleet and will soon fly on its upcoming A330-900neo and A321neo aircraft.

When booking the new 767-400(ER) Delta One product, Delta.com displays a red ‘New Interior’ placard as found on flights operated by the A350-900, A330-900neo, retrofitted 777s, and the A220-100.

This week, Delta loaded the first scheduled flights operated by the refurbished 767-400(ER) into its schedule. After a brisk search of Delta’s schedule, Airways found several refurbished routes including the following:

JFK-LHR beginning November 16th (Delta flight 1)

BOS-LHR beginning November 20th (Delta flight 58)

JFK-ZRH beginning December 8th (Delta flight 408)

2nd daily JFK-LHR beginning January 10th (Delta flight 3)

Additional routes will be announced as Delta’s fleet of 21 767-400(ER)s go through modifications. N828MH becomes the 28th plane in Delta’s fleet to feature Delta’s next-generation Delta One business class product.

To date, 13 A350-900s (13 of 13), eight 777-200ERs (8 of 8), four 777-200LRs (4 of 10), and two A330-900neos (2 of 2) feature new the new Delta One product.