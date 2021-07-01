MIAMI – Delta Air Lines (DL) has signed its first multi-year Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) agreement with Corporate Travel Management (CTM), as the airline increases its sustainability actions.

The agreement allows DL to purchase 300,000 gallons of SAF for the next three years, reducing life cycle emissions by 209 metric tons of carbon dioxide, which is equivalent to the quantity captured in 256 acres of forest lands in the US.

This is the first SAF partnership for Delta, strengthening the growing list of travel management companies and corporate partners that share the airline’s interest in increasing sustainability in air travel.

Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-932ER N865DN – Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

SAF Reducing 2,100 Tons of Carbon Emissions

The 300,000 gallons of SAF that DL purchased through its partners will reduce the emissions in 2,100 metric tons, which is equivalent to remove 457 passenger vehicles off the roads through a year.

On the SAF partnerships, Delta’s managing director of sustainability Amelia DeLuca said in a company press release that “these partnerships are a core driver for decreasing the aviation industry’s reliance on conventional jet fuel and encouraging the economic viability of SAF by building industry demand and supply,” adding that “the collective impact we are making with our corporate partners delivers real change for the industry.”

CTM CEO Kevin O’Malley supports the DL agreement.

“CTM is committed to developing and supporting initiatives that provide practical and sustainable benefits to businesses, the environment and local communities. We are proud to take this next long-term step alongside Delta in supporting the lasting sustainability of our planet by reducing the impact of business travel on the environment,” O’Malley said.

The initiative is part of Delta’s NetZero program, which aims to reduce carbon emissions from aviation fuel in about 80 percent, through the use of SAF versus petroleum-based jet fuel. The airline also partners with BCD Travel, CWT, Deloitte, Nike, and Takeda in the program.