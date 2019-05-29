Airways Magazine

Delta Carried 2.1 Million Passengers Over Memorial Weekend

May 29
10:24 2019
MIAMI — Delta Air Lines has flown over 2.1 million passengers around the world during the Memorial Day weekend. According to the Atlanta-based carrier, the busiest day was Friday, which saw 666,714 passengers fly on one of the carrier’s +900 aircraft.

As noted by the carrier, there wasn’t a single flight cancellation over the weekend. “Delta’s three-day cancel-free streak came despite a number of scattered thunderstorms that challenged flights, and complements Delta mainline’s long-standing 31-day no-cancel streak,” the airline advertised.

Delta notes that it secured a 99.93% completion factor ranking, while notching an on-time arrival score of 77.7% from Friday to Monday.

These statistics come in just before the busiest time of year begins. The summer season for both US and European carriers, is the most heated time of the year. Delta expects to operate over half a million flights during the three months ahead.

New Planes, New Routes

Just before the Memorial Day weekend, Delta also welcomed its first of 35 brand-new Airbus A330-900s from Airbus, becoming the first North American airline to operate the latest version of the A330 aircraft.

The new A330-900 will be based at the airline’s Seattle-Tacoma (SEA) hub, launching operations to Shanghai, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo-Narita starting later this summer.

The planes will be configured into a tri-class layout and will showcase all four of the airline’s products, including Delta One Suites, Delta Premium select, Delta Comfort+ and main cabin.

In addition to receiving the A330neo, Delta also launched a second route to the Scottish city of Edinburgh, operating a daily, non-stop service from Boston-Logan International Airport throughout the summer.

On top of this, the airline will be upgrading its current service from New York-JFK service to year-round.

Overall, it’s been a tremendously successful week for the Atlanta-based carrier.

Tags
Delta Air Lines
0