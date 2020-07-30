Delta Air Lines Caps Fares, Waives Change Fees amid Tropical Storm Isaias

MIAMI – Delta Air Lines (DL) is capping fares on flights affected by Tropical Storm Isaias. The airline is also offering a travel waiver that allows a one-time change to itineraries in affected areas without incurring a change fee.

The change fee waiver works for those DL customers with flexibility in their travel plans to change their flights due to the storm.

According to Delta’s updated press release, its meteorology team is keeping a close eye on the development of Tropical Storm Isaias that could impact travelers through six airports in the Caribbean.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-941 N401DZ. Photo: ©Hiro Nishikura

Airports Affected by Tropical Storm Isaias

Isaias was on the eastern tip of the Dominican Republic at about 95 miles west-northwest of Punta Cana. This was according to the US National Hurricane Centre’s public warning at 2 pm EST. Its winds reached 60 mph.

The storm could impede operations in the following airports: Providenciales, TC (PLS), Punta Cana, DR (PUJ), San Juan, PR (SJU), Santiago, DR (STI), Santo Domingo, DR (SDQ), St. Thomas, VI (STT).

Isaias is heading north and could affect flights to/from the US East Coast starting with those in South Florida.

Delta Boeing 777-200ER NA896AT. Photo: ©Alvin Man

South Florida on Isaias’ path

According to the Hurricane Center, Isaias will threaten Florida’s coast this weekend. It will hit with wind speeds probably reaching as high as 70 miles per hour.

To make matters worse, some models predict that it might intensify into a hurricane.

Delta Customers can check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. They can also receive updates directly to their mobile devices or by email.

Featured image: Delta Boeing 717-200 N896AT. Photo: ©Alvin Man