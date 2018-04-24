Delta Boosts Domestic, Caribbean Flights From New York

LONDON — Delta Air Lines will increase its flights from New York John F. Kennedy (JFK) and LaGuardia (LGA) to the Caribbean and several Domestic destinations starting this winter.

The airline plans to operate up to 145 flights per week to 16 Caribbean destinations from JFK.

“No one better connects New York to the world than Delta,” said Chuck Imhof, Vice President — New York and Sales, East. “We offer our customers more flights to more destinations than any other airline and we’re excited to add more flights to the Caribbean to our strong network portfolio.”

Flights to Kingston will be operated by the airline’s Boeing 737-800 aircraft. These planes feature 16 First Class Seats, 36 of Delta’s Comfort+ seats as well as 108 seats in Economy.

The operations to Nassau and Port-au-Prince will be operated by Delta’s Airbus A320 featuring 16 First Class Seats, 18 Delta Comfort+ seats as well as 126 seats in economy.

These new services to the Caribbean from New York come from some changes and endorsements that the carrier is pursuing.

Domestic Expansion

From JFK, the carrier will also be launching daily services to San Jose (SJC) in June and will be boosting their Dallas/Ft. Worth (DFW) services to three-per-day by September.

An eighth consecutive daily flight to Atlanta (ATL) will also be added, together with a fifth nonstop flight to Detroit (DTW) as well as increased frequencies to Charlotte (CLT), Cleveland (CVG), Indianapolis (IND), Nashville (BNA), Norfolk (ORF) and Washington D.C. (IAD)

On the West Coast, flights to San Diego (SAN) have been boosted to four-times-per-day, as well as six daily frequencies to Seattle (SEA) and a dedicated DeltaOne service on flights to Las Vegas (LAS).

Finally, flights to Florida have now been increased with the usage of A320 and A321 aircraft from JFK.

As for New York-LaGuardia (LGA)—another key hotspot for Delta—they have added services to Chattanooga (CHA), Denver (DEN), Greenville (GRE), Jacksonville (JAX), Madison (MSN) and Omaha (OMH).

The airline has also expanded services to Chicago O-Hare (ORD), offering up to 15 daily flights using the Boeing 717 aircraft in their fleet.

Finally, the carrier will be looking to expand their Saturday leisure services out of LGA as it has improved year-on-year with a boost of 20 additional daily departures from the airport.

Delta’s enormous expansion out of JFK and LGA will prove beneficial for the Caribbean market due to the onward connection points that can be taken out.

With the increased daily frequencies being implemented, Delta will make traveling to the Caribbean more flexible for fliers.