Miami – The New York Post reports today that Delta Air Lines (DL) is banning firearms in checked luggage on Washington DC-bound flights as the US presidential inauguration date nears.

The ban will be in effect from Saturday, January 16 to Saturday, January 23, a DL rep told The Post. “We’re all on high alert based on the events of the last couple weeks up in Washington,” CEO Ed Bastian told CNBC‘s “Squawk Box.”

“We’re going to not allow anyone to check a firearm into any of the Metro D.C. airports starting this weekend and carrying it through the next week, unless you’re law enforcement and you’re authorized to be carrying one.”

In addition, American Airlines (AA) has banned alcohol in and out of flights from Washington, DC.

American Airlines Boeing 787-8 at MIA Photo: © Brent Foster – @5starflight

Precautions in the Air and on the Ground

The independent.co.uk reports that precautions are in place on the ground, too. Officials told the Washington Post on Thursday that the government will close the National Mall in Washington, DC to the public on Inauguration Day.

More than 20,000 National Guard troops have also been called up to help protect Mr. Biden on January 20. The area around the Capitol where the inauguration is set to take place Wednesday has been heavily fortified by federal and DC authorities who hope to avoid a repeat of the January 6 violence.

Featured image: Delta Air Lines McDonnell Douglas MD-88 N961DL. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

