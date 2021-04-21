MIAMI – Awaiting free unhindered travel, Delta Air Lines (DL) is proposing two new international destinations to Athens (ATH) and Seoul (INC).

For the routes, DL wants vaccinated or PCR-tested travelers to avoid quarantine requirements both at their destinations and when returning home. This particular type of “Covid-free flight” is already being operated between Rome-Fiumicino Airport (FCO) and New York (JFK).

Delta will resume flights from New York (JFK) to ATH on May 28, operated by an Airbus 330-300 with a three cabins layout and 293 seats, offering full In Flight Entertainment (IFE). The ATH service is operated in cooperation with Air France-KLM (AF, KL), and Virgin Atlantic (VS), all members of the transatlantic joint venture.

Greece will be the second European destination, after Reykjavik-Keflavik Airport (KEF) starting next month, open to travelers in possession of health certification proving they qualify for air travel. DL Iceland run will be boosted by new services from Boston (BOS), Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) and the already announced JFK flight starting in May.

Delta Airbus 330-200 N853NW – Photo : Brandon Farris/Airways

South Korea Flights

Delta Air Lines is the most important global carrier for Portland (PDX). As such, it is also launching a brand new service out of PDX with destination Seoul-Incheon Airport (INC).

The flight, operated on a three-times-weekly schedule, will be performed by an Airbus 330-200 offering 234 seats in a three cabins configuration, Delta One full-flat beds, Delta Comfort+, and Main cabin with a planned service improvement expected by summer 2022. The new flight is set to start on September 9, 2021.

While offering new destinations, DL continues to ensure its enhanced Delta CareStandard health safety measures for which the carrier has an already well-established reputation.